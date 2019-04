Drake Relays form chart: 2019 cutoffs, etc. (updated Monday, April 8)

DES MOINES — The high school portion of the Drake Relays is April 25-27 at Drake Stadium.

Here is a form chart, through events reported to Quik Stats at 9 a.m. Monday, April 8. Deadline for qualification is 11:59 p.m. April 18.

Girls’ Discus

* Time and date: 4 p.m., Thursday, April 25

* State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss, South Hardin, 147-7

* Area leader: (2) Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 142-9

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 117-3

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 121-4 1/2

Boys’ Shot Put

* Time and date: 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25

* State leader: Noah Fenske, New Hampton, 60-7

* Area leader: (3) Landon Green, Iowa City West, 56-7 1/2

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 50-8 1/2

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 51-10 1/2

Boys’ High Jump

* Time and date: 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25

* State leader: Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-9

* Area leader: (5) Michael Keegan, Dyersville Beckman, 6-7

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 6-3

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 6-4

Girls’ Long Jump

* Time and date: 5 p.m., Thursday, April 25

* State leader: Darby Thomas, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 18-2 3/4

* Area leader: (2) Katie Severt, Iowa City West, and Dimia Burrell, Linn-Mar, 17-10

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 16-8 3/4

• Average cutoff, 2014-18: 16-11

Boys’ 3,200 Meters

* Time and date: 5:25 p.m., Thursday, April 25

* State leader: Kolby Greiner, Iowa City West, 9:32.45

* Area leader: Greiner

* Cutoff (21 qualifiers): 9:54.94

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 9:48.76

Girls’ 3,000 Meters

* Time and date: 5:40 p.m., Thursday, April 25

* State leader: Ashley Keeney, Iowa City Liberty, 10:06.24

* Area leader: Keeney

* Cutoff (21 qualifiers): 10:45.65

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 10:45.19

Girls’ 100-Meter Hurdles

* Time and date: 8:15 a.m., Friday, April 26 (prelims); 10:49 a.m., Friday, April 26 (final)

* State leader: Peyton Steva, Iowa City West, 14.63

* Area leader: Steva

* Cutoff (32 qualifiers): 16.33

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 16.02

Boys’ 110-Meter Hurdles

* Time and date: 8:30 a.m., Friday, April 26 (prelims); 10:54 a.m., Friday, April 26 (final)

* State leader: Jace Christensen, Southeast Polk, 14.54

* Area leader: (3) Trent Davis, Linn-Mar, 14.68

* Cutoff (32 qualifiers): 15.58

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 15.26

Girls’ Shot Put

* Time and date: 8:30 a.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss, South Hardin, 46-4

* Area leader: (2) Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 43-6 3/4

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 37-9 3/4

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 38-9

Girls’ 100 Meters

* Time and date: 8:45 a.m., Friday, April 26 (prelims); 2:15 p.m., Friday, April 26 (final)

* State leader: Kerris Roberts, Waterloo East, 11.93

* Area leader: (5) Fiona Buresh, Decorah, 12.48

* Cutoff (32 qualifiers): 13.02

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 12.08

Boys’ 100 Meters

* Time and date: 8:55 a.m., Friday, April 26 (prelims); 2:20 p.m., Friday, April 26 (final)

* State leader: Ardell Inlay, Sioux City East, 10.74

* Area leader: (4) Mason Applegate, Iowa City West, 10.97

* Cutoff (32 qualifiers): 11.32

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 11.17

Boys’ Discus

* Time and date: 9 a.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Cam Jones, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 175-8

* Area leader: Jones

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 147-1

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 154-4

Boys’ Long Jump

* Time and date: 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Parker Kiewiet, Dike-New Hartford, 22-9

* Area leader: (2) Damon Jaeger, Western Dubuque, 22-5

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 21-3

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 21-4 1/2

Girls’ High Jump

* Time and date: 9:45 a.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Miracle Ailes, Keokuk, 5-8

* Area leader: (4) Olivia Nebergall, Anamosa, and Gabrielle Guilford, Monticello, 5-5

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 5-3

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 5-2 1/2

Girls’ Sprint Medley Relay

* Time and date: 9:49 a.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Davenport Assumption, 1:48.74

* Area leader: (7) Iowa City Liberty, 1:51.99

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 1:54.03

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 1:52.84

Boys’ Distance Medley Relay

* Time and date: 10:02 a.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.38

* Area leader: (3) Iowa City High, 3:35.74

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 3:44.19

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 3:38.72

Girls’ 800-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 12:40 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Dubuque Wahlert, 1:43.84

* Area leader: (3) Linn-Mar, 1:45.24

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 1:50.37

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 1:47.94

Boys’ 800-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 12:53 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Waukee, 1:29.70

* Area leader: (6) Williamsburg, 1:31.42

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 1:33.98

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 1:31.71

Girls’ 800 Meters

* Time and date: 2:02 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Janette Schraft, Glenwood, 2:14.95

* Area leader: (2) Ashlyn Keeney, 2:15.71

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 2:22.21

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 2:19.55

Boys’ 800 Meters

* Time and date: 2:09 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Aniey Akok, Ames, 1:58.31

* Area leader: (5) Alex Wade, 1:59.24

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 2:01.81

* Average cutoff, 2014-17: 1:58.63

Girls’ 3,200-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 5:39 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 9:34.13

* Area leader: (8) Iowa City Liberty, 9:49.27

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 10:01.61

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 9:48.27

Boys’ 3,200-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 5:53 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Dubuque Hempstead, 8:05.20

* Area leader: (11) Iowa City West, 8:20.29

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 8:22.02

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 8:11.68

Girls’ 400 Meters

* Time and date: 6:54 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Mackenzie Michael, Cedar Falls, 57.51

* Area leader: (7) Erin Kerkhoff, Solon, 59.43

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 1:00.58

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: New event

Boys’ 400 Meters

* Time and date: 7 p.m., Friday, April 26

* State leader: Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 48.51

* Area leader: (8) Gabe Caruthers, Iowa City West, 50.77

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 51.08

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: New event

Girls’ 1,600-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 8:26 p.m., Friday, April 26 (prelims); 4:43 p.m., Saturday, April 27 (final)

* State leader: Linn-Mar, 4:00.19

* Area leader: Linn-Mar

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 4:15.46

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 4:10.10

Boys’ 1,600-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 8:44 p.m., Friday, April 26 (prelims); 4:49 p.m., Saturday, April 27 (final)

* State leader: Waukee, 3:22.50

* Area leader: (3) Western Dubuque, 3:24.90

* Cutoff (24 qualifiers): 3:32.79

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 3:28.22

Girls’ Shuttle Hurdle Relay

* Time and date: 8 a.m., Saturday, April 27 (prelims); 12:10 p.m., Saturday, April 27 (final)

* State leader: West Des Moines Dowling, 1:05.98

* Area leader: (3) Iowa City West, 1:06.80

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 1:10.13

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 1:08.61

Boys’ Shuttle Hurdle Relay

* Time and date: 8:15 a.m., Saturday, April 27 (prelims); 12:15 a.m., Saturday, April 27 (final)

* State leader: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:00.03

* Area leader: (2) Linn-Mar, 1:00.28

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 1:02.05

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 59.83

Girls’ 400-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 9:28 a.m., Saturday, April 27 (prelims); 3:32 p.m., Saturday, April 27 (final)

* State leader: Ankeny, 49.04

* Area leader: (6) Iowa City West, 50.34

* Cutoff (96 qualifiers): 54.02

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 52.75 (for 80 qualifiers)

Boys’ 400-Meter Relay

* Time and date: 10:03 a.m., Saturday, April 27 (prelims); 3:37 p.m., Saturday, April 27 (final)

* State leader: Waukee, 42.82

* Area leader: (4) Williamsburg, 43.42

* Cutoff (96 qualifiers): 46.25

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 45.26 (for 80 qualifiers)

Girls’ 400-Meter Hurdles

* Time and date: 1:11 p.m., Saturday, April 27

* State leader: Janette Schraft, Glenwood, 1:04.83

* Area leader: (3) Summer Barthelman, Sigourney, 1:07.06

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 1:09.40

* Cutoff, 2017-18: 1:07.51

Boys’ 400-Meter Hurdles

* Time and date: 1:18 p.m., Saturday, April 27

* State leader: Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 54.25

* Area leader: (4) Will Burds, Western Dubuque, 54.78

* Cutoff (16 qualifiers): 56.65

* Cutoff, 2017-18: 55.53

Girls’ 1,500 Meters

* Time and date: 4:20 p.m., Saturday, April 27

* State leader: Ashlyn Keeney, Iowa City Liberty, 4:40.07

* Area leader: Keeney

* Cutoff (21 qualifiers): 5:01.00

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 4:55.68

Boys’ 1,600 Meters

* Time and date: 4:26 p.m., Saturday, April 27

* State leader: Sam Hall, West Des Moines Dowling, 4:23.78

* Area leader: (8) Kolby Greiner, Iowa City West, 4:29.33

* Cutoff (21 qualifiers): 4:33.07

* Average cutoff, 2014-18: 4:29.59

