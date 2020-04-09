Aubrey Jones hoping to put on track uniform one more time

CEDAR RAPIDS — For as long as she can remember, Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Aubrey Jones has been surrounded by sports.

“My parents both did sports and I am pretty sure I have played almost every sport,” she said. “However, volleyball, basketball and track were the ones I felt like I was best at and I loved doing the most.”

Jones was involved in volleyball and basketball during the fall and winter seasons. Now she hopes to run track to finish off her high school athletics career.

“I have always been the type of person who likes to stay in shape and be busy, but still be surrounded by my friends at the same time,” Jones said. “Participating in three sports has allowed me to do all these things while playing the sports I love.”

As a multiple sport athlete, Jones has had to learn how to take care of her body and mind.

“I have to be cautious of how I stretch and prepare myself mentally for every event so I can compete in the present and still be able to give my all during my other sports,” Jones said.

Jones credits her family and coaches as her biggest motivators and the main reason she works so hard to get better.

“I always strive to be the best I can be for my family because they have always been there for me through thick and thin,” Jones said. “I have also been blessed with great coaches who have pushed me and helped me to become the athlete I am today.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

One of the coaches Jones has worked with throughout her time at Xavier is hurdle coach Korey Johnson, who has watched her improve her skills over the years.

“Aubrey’s athletic ability alone sets her apart from many of the girls she competes with,” Johnson said. “However, that mixed with her willingness to try new things, fail, learn and work at improving the skill takes her athletic ability to the next level.”

Johnson recalled the first time he did a hurdle workout with Jones. She fell. He believes some athletes would have hesitated to get back into the drill, but she jumped back into it and finished it out.

“Aubrey never settles for just OK,” Johnson said. “She wants to be better and will work to make herself better and others see that.”

Jones ranked third in the 100 meter hurdlers in Class 3A, but still believes she has ways she can improve her technique and skill.

“Aubrey’s modesty helps her a lot. She either does not know how good she actually is or truly is a very humble person, which helps her to continue to get better at everything she does,” Johnson said. “I, like her other coaches, am lucky to have had the opportunity to work with her in her time at Xavier.”

As the track season remains up in the air due to the coronavirus, Jones can only hope she will get to put on a Xavier uniform one last time.

“The past few years of track have meant so much to me because it is such a fun and loving environment to be in,” Jones said. “Knowing this is my last season, it is heartbreaking to think I might not have the opportunity to spend the whole season with my track friends and coaches.”