Tipton baseball and softball photos

LOWDEN — The North Cedar baseball and softball teams swept Tipton last month in games at Lowden Memorial Park.
The Tigers are 5-28 in softball and at Camanche on Wednesday for a regional game.
The baseball team is 11-15 and plays at Lisbon tonight.
MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- What we know so far about the United Technologies-Raytheon merger
- Board revokes Cedar Rapids social worker’s license over sexual relationship with former client
- New Iowa DNR chief can’t fix lack of leadership at the top
- Sheriff’s Office: Illinois man had beer and shots before drunken crash
- First major Democrat drops presidential campaign, but will another candidate join?
- Proposed $28 million NewBo project changes design to gain support