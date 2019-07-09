Prep Sports

Tipton baseball and softball photos

HS journalism: Tigers are at Tipton tonight in baseball

Tipton’s Trent Pelzer, a junior, takes a cut at the ball during a game last month against North Cedar at Lowden Memorial Park. The Tigers lost, 15-5. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

LOWDEN — The North Cedar baseball and softball teams swept Tipton last month in games at Lowden Memorial Park.

The Tigers are 5-28 in softball and at Camanche on Wednesday for a regional game.

The baseball team is 11-15 and plays at Lisbon tonight.

