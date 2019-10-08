Sunday's hard workout doesn't hinder Tipton's Caleb Shumaker at West Delaware Invite

MANCHESTER — Caleb Shumaker isn’t accustomed to his legs feeling so fresh at this point of the season.

So Sunday, when nobody was watching and probably without permission, he ran the “fresh” out of them.

“I didn’t let my coach know about it,” Shumaker said. “But I ran a 7 1/2-mile hill workout. I thought I might need one more hard workout before the end of the season.”

There were no ill effects Tuesday afternoon. A junior at Tipton High School, Shumaker took top individual honors — and led the Class 2A top-ranked Tigers to a team championship — at the West Delaware Invitational cross country meet at Hart Ridge Golf Course.

Shumaker finished in 16 minutes, 28 seconds. Luke Post of Center Point-Urbana was next in 16:31.

“Coach told me to kick with about 400-500 meters left, and I really let it all out,” Shumaker said. “There is a pretty big uphill at the finish, and I wanted to make the most of the downhill before that.”

The defending 2A state champion, Tipton edged 4A No. 14 Western Dubuque by a 49-56 margin at the top of the 20-team boys’ field.

“That means a lot,” Shumaker said. “We’re really challenging the guys at the back of our pack.”

Trent Pelzer was fifth, Jackson Edens was eighth.

Shumaker and Post ran to the front of the pack early in the race and competed as a duo throughout, with Shumaker a stride or two in front most of the way before widening the gap just a little at the end.

Springville-Central City’s Emily Staal was in control of the girls’ competition throughout, and crossed the finish line in 18:24.

“It’s my best time of the year,” said Staal, a senior. “I hadn’t been doing very well compared to last year.

“I don’t think we’ve done as many long runs as last year. And we had a guy on our boys’ team last year that was faster than me, and I could keep pace with him. But he graduated.”

Center Point-Urbana senior Adrianna Katcher — the 2016 and 2017 Class 3A state champion — was second Tuesday in 19:08.

Western Dubuque was the class of the girls’ field, tallying 62 points by a 4-6-7-8 pack of Lauren Klein, Elly Burds, Audrey Biermann and Lilly Boge.

Grinnell was second with 84 points, followed by Mount Vernon-Lisbon (95).

West Delaware Invitational

At Manchester (Hart Ridge Golf Course

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Western Dubuque 62, 2. Grinnell 84, 3. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 95, 4. Center Point-Urbana 127, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 142, 6. C.R. Xavier 156, 7. Tipton 174, 8. Independence 194, 9. Springville-Central City 218, 10. Cascade 231, 11. West Delaware 313, 12. North Fayette Valley 323, 13. Clinton 328, 14. Vinton-Shellsburg 365, 15. Maquoketa 411, 16. Dyersville Beckman 453, 17. Oelwein 470.

Individuals — 1. Emily Staal (S-CC), 18:24; 2. Adrianna Katcher (CPU), 19:08; 3. Emma Hoins (WSR), 19:33; 4. Lauren Klein (WDbq), 19:38; 5. Mary Blanchard (Grin), 19:43; 6. Elly Burds (WDbq), 19:49; 7. Audrey Biermann (WDbq), 20:02; 8. Lilly Boge (WDbq), 20:34; 9. Anjali Jones (Grin), 20:40; 10. Kora Katcher (CPU), 20:52.

C.R. Xavier — 13. Hannah Denman, 21:30; 21. Lizzy Schmitt, 21:56; 34. Mary Clare Bean, 22:35; 48. Megan Meyer, 23:05; 63. Rilee Lansing, 24:03.

Isaac Newton Christian Academy — 113. Allison Howard, 27:39.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Tipton 49, 2. Western Dubuque 56, 3. Center Point-Urbana 82, 4. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 156, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 165, 6. West Delaware 167, 7. Grinnell 173, 8. Maquoketa Valley 201, 9. Clinton 206, 10. C.R. Xavier 252, 11. Cascade 303, 12. Anamosa 318, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg 391, 14. North Fayette Valley 395, 15. Independence 485, 16. Oelwein 487, 17. Edgewood-Colesburg 487, 18. Dyersville Beckman 549, 19. North Cedar 559, 20. Maquoketa 625.

Individuals — 1. Caleb Shumaker (Tip), 18:26; 2. Luke Post (CPU), 16:31; 3. Isaac Bryant (Grin), 16:44; 4. Mason Bach (CPU), 16:47; 5. Trent Pelzer (Tip), 16:53; 6. Jack Renning (CRX), 16:54; 7. Cade Messer (WDbq), 17:07; 8. Jackson Edens (Tip), 17:12; 9. Eli Naumann (WDbq), 17:12; 10. Eli Larson (CPU), 17:14.

C.R. Xavier — 6. Renning, 38. Collin Musick, 18:14; 51. Randall Kinner, 18:26; 80. Brady Horstmann, 19:26; 81. Alec Battien, 19:27.

Isaac Newton Christian Academy — 76. Elliott Potter, 19:09; 123. Jack Kendall, 21:43; 136. Joshua Jackson, 23:08.

