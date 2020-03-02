Prep Sports

Somersaults trio are double gymastics winners

Somersaults' Lily Lai won the floor exercise in Xcel Bronze at the Triad Classic.
Elliana Brockhohn, Kennedy Hurlburt and Adelyn Bontty of Somersaults Gymnastics won two events each recently at the Triad Gymnastics tournament.

Brockhohn wno the bars and floor exercise in Xcel Bronze, Hurlburt the vault and all around in Xcel Silver and Bontty the bars and all around in Silver.

Other Somersault winners were Addelyn Brockhohn (bars), Lily Lai (floor), Aleah Gilroy (floor) and Victor Dursky (floor) in Bronze and Paige McClintock (vault) in Silver.

Top three placewinners were Bella Christensen, Maleeah Adams and Ava Webb in Silver; Emerysn Connerley, Ella Deiters and Cailey Schroer in Xcel Gold; Kiersten Swart, Bailey Hakert and Taylor Brjcha in Xcel Platinum; and Bailey Davis in Xcel Diamond.

Somersaults finished third in Silver team race.

KLINE, GIELAU SHINE FOR TWISTERS

Callie Kline and JuJu Gielau of Twisters Gymnastics won titles at the Dragon Invitational hosted by GAGE Gymnastics in Blue Springs, Mo., last month.

Kline won the floor exercise in Level and Gielau the beam in Level 5.

Other Twisters placewinners were Kaylee Carr in Level 3; Mya Novak, Elise Blackwell and Paige Lenz in Level 4; Aubreyanna Dvorak, Whitney Fischer, Elsie Ledger, Annamarie Baccam and Delaney Quinn in Level 5; Lainey Phippen and Mia Frame in Level 7; and Adeline Snyder in Level 9.

