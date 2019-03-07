Somersaults' McClintock capture 4 Wonderland gymnastics titles

Paige McClintock of the Cedar Rapids Somersaults Gymnastics team won four golds last month at the Winter Wonderland Invitational.

McClintock, competing in Xcel Silver, won the vault, bars, floor exercise and all around.

Kiersten Swarthy and Taylor Brejcha were double-winners in Xcel Gold, Swarthy taking the floor exercise and all around and Brejcha the vault and bars.

Other Somersaults winners in Silver were Hailey Marlin (beam), Emersyn Connerley (bars) and Peyton Montague (vault). Aletta Kirk (bars) won in Xcel Bronze, along with Zoey Benson (beam) and Peton Daley (beam). Bailey Davis won the bars in Xcel Platinum.

Somersaults placewinners were Elliana Brockhohn, Avery Walter and Josalyn Demorest in Bronze; Bella Christensen, Audra Peterson, Halle Sobaski and Ella Deiters in Silver; Emeri Hill, Bentley Rust, Bailey Hakert, Maya Carrizales and Ella Beach in Gold; and Tierney Hill and Ava Christensen in Platinum.

At the Midwest Twisters Harley-Davidson meet, Carrizales was a double-winner in Gold, capturing the bars and all around. Rust (vault) also won in Gold, Demorest (beam) in Bronze, and Peterson (vault), Deiters (bars), Harley Schulte (vault) and Mackenzie Eichhorn (beam) in Silver.

Placewinners were Brockhohn, Walter, Daley, Aleah Gilroy and Charlie Bruner in Bronze; McClintock, Addy Sobaski, Halle Sobaski, Adelyn Bontty, Montague, Ava Webb and Tori Allard in Silver; Hill, Swarthy and Hakert in Gold; and Emma York, Christensen, Davis and Paige Hacke in Platinum.

35 FROM MOSER WIN GOLD

Thirty-five members of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic won titles recently at the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Maquoketa.

Moser winners were Carter Phillips, Myra Clasen, Kennedy Collins, Annie Gulick, Amiya Birkel, Memphis Voelker, Rachel Clayberg, Isabel Lutgen, Lily Schmitz, Carley Hillebrand, Isabel Markham, Mikya Britton, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Kennedi Bevans, Kendall Wagner, Elizabeth Recker, Savanna Lehman, Makayla Cuellar, Mylie Elliot, Natalie Besler, Brynn Burlage, Kaley Polfer, Ella Frieden, Julia Kuennen, Laura Pierschbacher, Memphis Peyton, Kirsten Farmer, Mattie Johnson, Jayda Even, Faith Kirby, Dagny Kuhlman, Lainey Payne, Lucas Sadewasser, Carlee Batterson and Rylee Whittaker.

Olivia Their finished second, along with Ava Nolan, Kaydence Ahart, Libby Knipper, Allie Esmann, Elyse Konrardy, Kaitlin Besler, Rylee Crubel, Georgia Werger, Kelsey Kremer, Kylee McElmeel, Avery Fette, Madilyn Payne, Sophie Gardner, Morie Johnson, Kaia Engel-Hardt, Brynn Bucknell, Adalyn Ostrander, Carlie Bergan, Mackenzie Bries and Adalyn Fette.

Third-place finishers were Gabrielle Guilford, Isabella Barrett, Claire Jaeger, Madeline Martin, Autumn, Domeyer, Ella Davidshofer, Lexi Opitz, Madison Ohea, Addison Norton, Hayden Reimer, Myra Peyton, Chloe Smith, Maya Cuellar, Jorgie Schulte, Libby Burkle, Piper McGrath, Kennedy Duddeck and Payton Ritze.