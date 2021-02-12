Prep Sports

Somersault gymnasts shine in pair of January meets

Elliana Brockhohn wins 3 events at Blizzard Beach Invitational

Elliana Brockhohn of the Somersaults Gymnastics Club won bars, floor exercise and all around at the Blizzard Beach Invit
Elliana Brockhohn of the Somersaults Gymnastics Club won bars, floor exercise and all around at the Blizzard Beach Invitational last month. (Lynn Reihman)
/

Elliana Brockhohn of Somersaults Gymnastics Center won the bars, floor exercise and all around in Excel Silver at the recent Blizzard Beach Invitational, hosted by Twisters Gymnastics.

Jocelyn Ventura won floor exercise in Silver and Avery Walter, Brynn Thompson, Harper Richardson and Cora Petersen earned top-three finishes.

Hanna Williams of Somersaults won beam and all around in Xcel Bronze, and Addelyn Brockhohn captured the floor exercise. Emma Bunge, Ella Zimmerman, Constanance Pink, Claire O’Connell, Hadley Richardson, Helen Engel, Emma Abernathy and Addie Wickham were placewinners.

Somersaults’ Xcel Gold team placed third, led by gold medalists Sophia Lyon (beam), Peyton Montague (floor) and Ella Deiters (floor). Emersyn Connerley, Aubrey Hoefer, Elly Pfab, Ava Webb and Annie Haars were placewinners.

Kiersten Swart won bars in Xcel Platinum and Taylor Brejcha placed, and Paisley Joens placed in Level 7.

At the Triad Classic in Des Moines last month, Somersaults’ Xcel Bronze team finished second with Williams winning vault and all around and Zimmerman capturing the bars and beam. Other winners were Addelyn Brockhohn (floor), Pink (beam), Engel (bars) and Wickham (vault). Bronze placewinners were O’Connell, Richardson and Abernathy.

Somersaults’ Margy Wittstruck won the beam in Silver and Aleah Gilroy, Ventura, Laila McConaughy and Petersen were placewinners.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Deiters (floor) and Cailey Schroer (vault) were winners in Gold, and Brooklyn French, Hoefer, Pfab, Montague, Webb, Kate Hoefer and Sarah Kwilos were Top 3 placewinners.

Kiersten Swart placed in Xcel Platinum.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'Little Hawk Bear' Shaylin Brown attends West Branch, swims and bowls for Iowa City High

Linn-Mar ready for spotlight as it hosts Iowa boys' state swim meet

Cedar Rapids Kennedy beats Iowa City West in boys' basketball for first time since 2010

Clear Creek Amana girls' basketball is no flash in the pan

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids after Black Lives Matter protests: A united vote for citizens' police review panel

Mercy Iowa City, other hospitals oppose $230 million UIHC development in North Liberty

What are your ideas for Jones Park and its golf course? City wants your input

Another trial delay for Iowa City man charged with killing his wife in 2019

Iowa City's education-technology industry accelerates during pandemic thanks to online learning boom

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.