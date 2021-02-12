Somersault gymnasts shine in pair of January meets

Elliana Brockhohn of Somersaults Gymnastics Center won the bars, floor exercise and all around in Excel Silver at the recent Blizzard Beach Invitational, hosted by Twisters Gymnastics.

Jocelyn Ventura won floor exercise in Silver and Avery Walter, Brynn Thompson, Harper Richardson and Cora Petersen earned top-three finishes.

Hanna Williams of Somersaults won beam and all around in Xcel Bronze, and Addelyn Brockhohn captured the floor exercise. Emma Bunge, Ella Zimmerman, Constanance Pink, Claire O’Connell, Hadley Richardson, Helen Engel, Emma Abernathy and Addie Wickham were placewinners.

Somersaults’ Xcel Gold team placed third, led by gold medalists Sophia Lyon (beam), Peyton Montague (floor) and Ella Deiters (floor). Emersyn Connerley, Aubrey Hoefer, Elly Pfab, Ava Webb and Annie Haars were placewinners.

Kiersten Swart won bars in Xcel Platinum and Taylor Brejcha placed, and Paisley Joens placed in Level 7.

At the Triad Classic in Des Moines last month, Somersaults’ Xcel Bronze team finished second with Williams winning vault and all around and Zimmerman capturing the bars and beam. Other winners were Addelyn Brockhohn (floor), Pink (beam), Engel (bars) and Wickham (vault). Bronze placewinners were O’Connell, Richardson and Abernathy.

Somersaults’ Margy Wittstruck won the beam in Silver and Aleah Gilroy, Ventura, Laila McConaughy and Petersen were placewinners.

Deiters (floor) and Cailey Schroer (vault) were winners in Gold, and Brooklyn French, Hoefer, Pfab, Montague, Webb, Kate Hoefer and Sarah Kwilos were Top 3 placewinners.

Kiersten Swart placed in Xcel Platinum.