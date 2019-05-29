Xavier's Keera Ball is home on the softball diamond

CEDAR RAPIDS — Playing softball is more than just a hobby for Coe College recruit Keera Ball.

“Softball is my escape from reality; it is where I am at my happiest,” said Ball, a senior for Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The Saints are 1-3 this season after going 25-16 in 2018. They made it to the state tournament in Fort Dodge, their first visit since 2010.

Ball had a significant impact on the Saints’ 2018 season. She received first-team all-Mississippi Vale Conference, first-team all-Metro and second-team all-state. Ball’s batting average was .416.

But the game of softball means more to Ball than just the numbers.

“To me softball, is my passion and love,” she said. “It has taught me leadership, work ethic, and dedication.

“It has allowed me to form a special bond with my mom. We have traveled to every game and tournament together.”

Ball grew up around softball her whole life and it always has been one of her passions. She grew up watching the Coe College softball team and cheering them on in the dugout since the age of 8.

Keera’s mom, Amy Ball, has supported Keera throughout her career.

Amy also said she enjoys the car rides with Keera when they get to bond and make memories together.

“Each game day I wake her (Keera) up and say, ‘You know what you get to do today? You get to play ball!’ I always tell her to play hard and that I love her,” Amy said.

Amy gets to watch her daughter chase her dreams, and Keera gets to follow her dreams with her No. 1 fan at her side.

Ball is going to Coe College in the fall to continue her academic and softball career. In the meantime, she is working to get the Saints back to the state tournament. Xavier is scheduled to host Washington tonight in an MVC doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.