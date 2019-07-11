Prep Softball

Upset at Regina makes West Branch a sudden contender for state softball

With 2A regional-semifinal trip to Wapello looming, Bears 'can't be satisfied'

West Branch Bears
West Branch Bears

One swing changed everything. Mackenzie Heise’s three-run home run lifted West Branch past seventh-ranked Iowa City Regina, 3-1, in a Class 2A softball regional quarterfinal Wednesday. It ended Regina’s four-year state-tournament run, and it drastically changed the landscape in 2A Region 8.

Now, the Bears have a shot to reach to Fort Dodge. A good shot.

“It feels really good to have things come together,” West Branch Coach Chandran Lapel said. “We’ve been talking all season that we have to get better every single day. We have a lot of energy right now.”

In a bracket now empty of ranked teams, West Branch (18-17) faces Wapello (15-12) in a regional semifinal Friday at Wapello.

“As good as it felt (Wednesday), we can’t be satisfied,” Lapel said. “We had a great practice (Thursday). We’re going to use the same routine that we’ve been using.”

Regional semifinals are Friday throughout the state in 3A, 2A and 1A, with winners advancing to Monday’s regional finals.

Though 15-22, Benton Community is two steps away from a fourth state tournament trip in a five-year span, highlighted by a 3A state title in 2016. The Bobcats play at No. 11 Solon (22-15) Friday.

A UNI signee, Angie Gorkow is a five-year starter for the Bobcats.

“She’s been an integral part of our program,” Benton Coach Eric Stenberg said. “She’s the last starter still here from the 2016 team.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Solon swept the Bobcats in the regular season, but Stenberg said, “I’m confident that we can go over there and compete.”

One of the top area matchups Friday will be at Belle Plaine, where the 11th-ranked Plainsmen (23-8) host Central City (31-10) in 1A.

Belle Plaine won 6-5 at Central City on June 11.

“We scored all five of our runs in the bottom of the seventh,” Central City Coach Dave Johnson said. “We have to put runs up earlier this time. We can’t afford to fall behind.”

North Linn (37-4), ranked No. 1 in 2A, hosts Hudson (16-18), and 1A No. 2 Lisbon (30-6) hosts Don Bosco (21-13).

Friday's 3A regional semifinals

All games 7 p.m.

Region 1

Monticello (14-22) at Davenport Assumption (36-2)

West Burlington (24-11) at Camanche (31-9)

Region 3

Centerville (15-14) at Louisa-Muscatine (31-4)

Eddyville EBF (24-10) at Williamsburg (30-11)

Region 5

Benton Community (15-22) at Solon (22-15)

West Marshall (14-17) at Mount Vernon (25-11)

Region 6

North Fayette Valley (22-12) at West Liberty (26-5)

Crestwood (22-13) at Anamosa (30-4)

 

Friday's 2A regional semifinals

All games 7 p.m.

Region 1

South Hamilton (19-9) at Jesup (29-9)

Colfax-Mingo (22-7) at East Marshall (29-4)

Region 6

Alburnett (18-17) at Durant (28-6)

Northeast (20-13) at Dyersville Beckman (27-13)

Region 7

Hudson (16-18) at North Linn (37-4)

Osage (15-18) at Saint Ansgar (24-7)

Region 8

West Branch (18-17) at Wapello (15-12)

Pekin (18-13) at Van Buren (15-11)

 

Friday's 1A regional semifinals

All games 7 p.m.

Region 5

BGM (13-13) at Lynnville-Sully (24-8)

Sigourney (18-13) at North Mahaska (17-9)

Region 6

Don Bosco (21-13) at Lisbon (30-6)

Central City (31-10) at Belle Plaine (23-8)

Region 7

Turkey Valley (18-15) at Clarksville (29-1)

Edgewood-Colesburg (23-15) at Starmont (16-21)

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Central City rallies past Springville in regional softball quarterfinals

2019 all-conference softball teams

Iowa high school softball postseason: 4A Region 5 is strong, and deep

Tipton baseball and softball photos

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Time Machine: The rise and deadly collapse of KCRG's TV towers

Cedar Rapids mayor on multiple recusals: 'I am being extra careful'

At midyear, shots fired incidents drop in Cedar Rapids

Iowa City man faces vehicular homicide charge for Interstate 80 crash

Bayer's Roundup lawsuit toll depends on who runs the numbers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.