Abby Flanagan pitched. Grace Flanagan caught.

And North Linn won, and won big.

Less than a week after leading the Lynx to the Class 2A state softball championship, the Flanagan twins were named 2A first-team all-staters by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

North Linn finished 42-4, outscoring its three state-tournament foes by a combined margin of 17-1, including a 3-0 decision over Alta-Aurelia in the championship game last Thursday at the Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge.

“It was very memorable, of course,” Abby Flanagan said Thursday. “I’m really proud of the way the team came out and performed.”

Abby Flanagan was the 2A all-tournament captain. She struck out 16 batters in the title game, pitching a four-hit shutout. She finished her season at 29-2 with a 0.55 earned run average and 317 strikeouts (against 16 walks) in 178 1/3 innings.

Grace served as Abby’s batterymate and the Lynx’s cleanup hitter. She batted .477 with 12 home runs, 43 runs and 48 RBIs. Abby hit .419 with 55 RBIs.

“Having Grace back there, it makes everything a lot easier,” Abby said. “She knows how to call a game, and she knows how to calm me down. She likes to be in charge out on the field.”

The Lynx cashed in on their first state appearance, and the Flanagans (juniors) are among nine returning starters for 2020.

North Linn Coach Marv Porter was named the 2A coach of the year; Iowa City High’s Jeff Koenig won the honor in 5A.

Koenig guided the Little Hawks (36-8) to their best season in school history, which culminated in a third-place finish at state. Sophomores Ayana Lindsey and Carey Koenig was named to the 5A first team, along with Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s pitching duo of Kaylin Kinney and Jayme Scheck and Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Lindsey Culver and Kaylee Donner.

Three Metro/Iowa City players were named to the 4A first team: Keera Ball of Cedar Rapids Xavier, Sydney Nielsen of Marion and Brylee Klosterman of Iowa City Liberty. Katie Bracken of Iowa City Regina is a 2A first-team selection.

Other area first-teamers are Eve Wedewer of West Delaware and Mackenzie Hupke of Independence in 4A, Haylee Lehman and Isabelle True of West Liberty, Sammy Moss of Mount Vernon and Angie Gorkow of Benton Community in 3A, Heather Boeckenstedt of Dyersville Beckman in 2A, and Skylar Sadler of Lisbon and Kelsey Lint of BGM in 1A.

PREP SOFTBALL: IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE TEAMS

CLASS 5A

First Team

Jasmine Rumley, jr., Ankeny; Lindsey Culver, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Kaylee Donner, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Kaylin Kinney, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jayme Scheck, soph., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Abby Nolte, sr., Des Moines Hoover; Katie Schaul, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Jalen Adams, fr., Fort Dodge; Tristin Doster, soph., Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, soph., Indianola; Ayana Lindsey, soph., Iowa City High; Carey Koenig, soph., Iowa City High; Sophie Maras, sr., Johnston; Chloe Fehn, jr., Johnston; Kacy Nicherson, jr., Ottumwa Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alex Honnold, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Haley Gatica, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Delaney Taylor, sr., Waukee; Molly Jacobson, sr., Waukee.

Coach of the year — Jeff Koenig, Iowa City High.

Second Team (area only)

Abby Spore, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Kiahna Hill, jr., Iowa City West; Payton Akers, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Third Team (area only)

Alex Smith, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Alexis Barden, fr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Sydney Fellows, jr., Iowa City High; Carly Rima, sr., Linn-Mar.

CLASS 4A

First Team

Abbie Hlas, jr., Adel ADM; Skylar Rigby, jr., Ballard; Abby Husak, jr., Ballard; Emma Dighton, soph., Boone; Makaylin Powers, sr., Burlington; Alyvia Dubois, sr., Carlisle; Molly Hoekstra, jr., Carlisle; Samantha Heyer, sr., Charles City; Lisabeth Fiser, jr., Charles City; Megan Doty, sr., Grinnell; Morgan Schaben, sr., Harlan; Mackenzie Hupke, sr., Independence; Brylee Klosterman, jr., Iowa City Liberty; Emery Neer, sr., Knoxville; Sydney Nielsen, sr., Marion; Sam Lee, jr., North Scott; Maddie Parks, sr., Pella; Eve Wedewer, soph., West Delaware; Jena Young, 8th, Winterset; Keera Ball, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Coach of Year —Jim Flaws, Carlisle.

Second Team (area only)

Allie Jo Zieser, jr., Independence; Olivia Richards, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Third Team (area only)

Ainsley Schrock, jr., Clear Creek Amana; Kellie Dallmeyer, soph., Washington; Macey Kleitsch, jr., West Delaware; Kya Loffswold, soph., Cedar Rapids Xavier.

CLASS 3A

First Team

Alex Beard, jr., Albia; Jena Lawrence, jr., Albia; Kameryn Etherington, jr., Algona; Baylee Newell, sr., Atlantic; Angie Gorkow, sr., Benton Community; Tara Wehde, jr., Camanche; Claire Mathews, soph., Centerville; Taylor Hogan, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Alivia Schultz, soh., Waterloo Columbus; Laken Lienhard, jr., Crestwood; Ali Timmons, sr., Davenport Assumption; Lea Nelson, sr., Davenport Assumption; Ana Wohlers, soph., Davenport Assumption; Reina Taylor, sr., Eddyville EBF; Ellie Jacobson, sr., Humboldt; Hailey Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Kylee Sanders, soph., Louisa-Muscatine; Sammy Moss, sr., Mount Vernon; Karli Olsen, jr., Spirit Lake; Sydni Huisman, sr., Treynor; Haylee Lehman, jr., West Liberty; Isabelle True, sr., West Liberty.

Coach of the year — Ron Ferrill, Davenport Assumption.

Second Team (area only)

Reagan Schutte, jr., Center Point- Urbana; Skylar Stookey, sr., Solon; Kayla West, sr., Solon; Austyn Crees, jr., West Liberty; Jill Holub, jr., Williamsburg.

Third Team (area only)

Jessie Frasher, sr., Anamosa; Kallio Minger, jr., Anamosa; Taylor Ryan, sr., Solon; Peyton Driscoll, 8th, Williamsburg.

CLASS 2A

First Team

Abby Kraemer, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Jessica Flaherty, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Heather Boeckenstedt, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Hannah Ausenhus, sr., Central Springs; Payton Slaughter, sr., Cherokee; Rilee Slycord, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Ruby Kappeler, sr., Durant; Alli Boyle, soph., Earlham; Madison Farrington, sr., East Marshall; Maria Rasmussen, sr., East Marshall; Molly Schany, jr., Emmetsburg; Lilly Miller, sr., Interstate 35; Caroline McAlexander, sr., Mount Ayr; Abby Flanagan, jr., North Linn; Grace Flanagan, jr., North Linn; Denali Loecker, jr., Ogden; Makenzie McGriff, jr., Pleasantville; Katie Bracken, sr., Iowa City Regina; Jadyn Anderson, sr., Saint Ansgar; Meagan Blomgren, sr., Van Meter; Lexi Lander, jr., West Monona; Payton Schwiesow, jr., West Sioux.

Coach of the year — Marv Porter, North Linn.

Second Team (area only)

Madison Osborn, sr., Alburnett; Kristin Sadler, jr., Jesup; Nicki Henson, soph., West Branch.

Third Team (area only)

Sydney Steffen, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Zoe Miller, jr., Jesup; Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, soph., North Linn; Hannah Bridgewater, jr., North Linn.

CLASS 1A

First Team

Taryan Barrick, sr., Ackley AGWSR; Makenna Kuper, soph., Ackley AGWSR; Bailey Ashton, sr., Conrad BCLUW; Kelsey Lint, sr., BGM; Mackenzie Meister, jr., Algona Garrigan; Kori Wedeking, jr., Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, fr., Collins-Maxwell; T.J. Stoaks, soph., Lenox; Skylar Sadler, sr., Lisbon; Emily Krpan, sr., Melcher-Dallas; Breianna Klein, sr., Murray; Kayla Wookey, sr., Murray; Layney Loyd, jr., New London; Olivia Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda; Ella Larsen, soph., Newell-Fonda Lily Castle, jr., Mason City Newman; Taryn Hintz, jr., South O’Brien; Sterling Berndt, fr., Wayne; Camryn Jacobsen, soph., Wayne; Katelyn Martian, sr., Westwood; Andee Martin, sr., Westwood.

Coach of the year — Troy Houge, Collins-Maxwell.

Second Team (area only)

Lilly Parrott, jr., Belle Plaine; Leeah Weber, jr., Central City; Madison Tritle, sr., Central City; Peyton Robinson, 8th, Lisbon.

Third Team (area only)

Shaylee Dodd, sr., Belle Plaine; Katie Brennan, sr., Lansing Kee; Sam Schrantz, sr., Lisbon; Reegan Happel, sr., Lisbon; Megan Stuhr, jr., Sigourney.

