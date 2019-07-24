Photos: North Linn vs. Mount Ayr in Class 2A state softball semifinals

Photos: North Linn vs. Mount Ayr in Class 2A state softball semifinals

The North Linn Lynx earned a spot in the Class 2A state softball title game with an 8-1 win over the Mount Ayr Raiders in Fort Dodge on Wednesday.

/ 11

