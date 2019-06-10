Solon, West Delaware split Wamac softball twinbill

SOLON — Look at the season statistics, and you assume Macey Kleitsch had been relegated to role of No. 2 pitcher.

Watch her pitch, and you quickly learn otherwise.

Kleitsch fashioned a four-hit shutout in the nightcap of Monday’s Wamac Conference softball doubleheader at the Solon High School athletics complex, leading Class 4A ninth-ranked West Delaware to a 1-0 win and a twinbill split.

Class 3A No. 4 Solon hit three home runs in the opener, winning 7-0.

“We really don’t have a No. 1 and a No. 2,” Kleitsch said. “Emily (Klostermann) and I complement each other. I’m in and out in the zone, and she’s more spin and offspeed.”

Klostermann has gotten most of the innings lately — she has made 12 starts this season, Kleitsch six — but that’s because Kleitsch was on a weeklong trip to New York with the school’s band and chorus.

“The team really kicked butt while I was gone,” Kleitsch said.

Kleitsch struck out only two batters, but the Hawks (14-4, 11-1 Wamac) made the plays behind her, committing just one error.

“Macey has a wonderful outside ball, a great curve ball,” Hawks Coach Tiffany Rave said. “She puts the ball exactly where she wants to put it, and not a lot of pitchers can do that.”

The Hawks got their run on a sixth-inning error.

Solon (12-4, 12-2) got home runs from Hilary Wilson, Skylar Stookey and Kayla West in the first game. Stookey’s shot, in the fifth inning, was a three-run blow that made it 6-0 and put it out of reach. She added a sacrifice fly for a four-RBI performance.

“We had a lot of quality at-bats in the first game, we made some good adjustments early,” Solon Coach Erin White said. “The second game, we weren’t adjusting pitch to pitch as well, and they were making some great defensive plays.”

Both teams had seven hits in the opener, but the Spartans’ power was the difference.

“They definitely have some power hitters,” Kleitsch said. “I knew in the second game I couldn’t give them anything too good.”

SOLON 7-0, WEST DELAWARE 0-1

At Solon

Game 1

West Delaware 000 000 0 — 0 7 1

Solon 201 031 x — 7 7 1

Emily Klostermann and Leah Wegmann. Kayla West and Skylar Stookey. W — West (5-0). L — Klostermann (10-3). HR — SOL: Hilary Wilson (2), Stookey (7), West (2).

Game 2

West Delaware 000 001 0 — 1 7 1

Solon 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

Macey Klietsch and Leah Wegmann. Carly Ellison and Skylar Stookey. W — Kleitsch (4-1). L — Ellison (2-1).

