Iowa high school softball regionals open Monday in 1A, 2A

Sigourney, Kee are the top area teams in first-round action

Sigourney’s Megan Stuhr (20) slides in safely to second base during a Class 1A semifinal at the 2017 state softball tournament. Stuhr is hitting .527 for the Savages, who host Keota in the first round of the 1A regional tournament Monday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Sigourney's Megan Stuhr (20) slides in safely to second base during a Class 1A semifinal at the 2017 state softball tournament. Stuhr is hitting .527 for the Savages, who host Keota in the first round of the 1A regional tournament Monday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Sigourney shared the South Iowa Cedar League East Division title. Lansing Kee was the Class 1A state champion in 2016 and 2017.

Those two are the best area small-school squads hitting the field Monday as the postseason softball tournament begins.

Class 1A and Class 2A first-round games are Monday. Most of the heavyweights earned first-round byes and begin in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.

Sigourney (16-13) finished 12-4 in the SICL, tying Belle Plaine for first place in the East Division. The Savages open at 7 p.m. against Keota (0-16) at home. The Savages handled Keota in both of their regular-season meetings.

Megan Stuhr is hitting .527 for the Savages and has scored 48 runs.

Kee (21-17) opens with Postville (0-17) at New Albin. The Hawks were hit hard by graduation after last season, but still finished second to North Fayette Valley in the Upper Iowa Conference. Seniors Katie Brennan and Makayla Walleser are key players for the Hawks.

Along with the rest of the 1A and 2A field, 3A teams open regionals with quarterfinal games Wednesday. Regional quarterfinals are Thursday in 4A and 5A.

[Complete regional softball brackets for all 5 classes]

Monday's Class 2A regional first round

All games 7 p.m.

Region 1

South Hardin at Woodward-Granger

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme

Region 6

Bellevue at Maquoketa Valley

North Cedar at Clayton Ridge

Region 7

Denver at Aplington-Parkersburg

Lake Mills at Dike-New Hartford

Region 8

Mediapolis at West Branch

Danville at Pekin

Monday's Class 1A regional first round

7 p.m. unless noted

Region 5

English Valleys at Lone Tree

Tri-County at Winfield-Mount Union

Iowa Mennonite at BGM

HLV at New London

Keota at Sigourney

Iowa Valley at Montezuma

Region 6

East Buchanan at Easton Valley

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.

Midland at Bellevue Marquette

Garwin GMG at Calamus-Wheatland

North Tama at Springville

Region 7

Elkader Central at Wapsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Postville at Lansing Kee

West Central at Turkey Valley

Dunkerton at Starmont

Tripoli at South Winneshiek

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

