2019 Iowa high school softball preview: Area players to watch

Top returning area players for the 2019 softball season:

Keera Ball, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Batted .416 with 15 doubles. Scored 41 runs and drove in 21. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

Katie Bracken, sr., Iowa City Regina — Batted .376 with 7 doubles. Drove in 22 runs. 17-14 pitching record with a 2.56 ERA. 158 strikeouts and 39 walks in 183 innings. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Lindsey Culver, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson — Batted .570 with 19 doubles, 6 triples and 9 home runs. Scored 54 runs and drove in 49. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Kellie Dallmeyer, soph., Washington (Iowa) — Batted .442 with 12 doubles and 4 home runs. Scored 39 runs and drove in 23. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

Abby Flanagan, jr., North Linn — Batted .372 with 12 doubles and 5 home runs. Scored 45 runs and drove in 54. 24-3 pitching record with a 0.40 ERA. 283 strikeouts and 19 walks in 159 innings. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Angie Gorkow sr., Benton Community — Batted .464 with 13 doubles and 15 home runs and a .944 slugging percentage. Scored 52 runs and drove in 56. Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

Mackenzie Hupke, sr., Independence — Batted .416 with 11 doubles, 5 triples and 2 home runs. Scored 31 runs and drove in 40. 24-4 pitching record with a 1.06 ERA. 195 strikeouts and 29 walks in 191 1/3 innings. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Kaylin Kinney, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .563 with 9 doubles and 13 home runs. 43 walks, .702 on-base percentage and 1.138 slugging percentage. Scored 41 runs and drove in 41. 15-3 pitching record with a 0.50 ERA. 133 strikeouts and 4 walks in 126 1/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Brylee Klosterman, jr., Iowa City Liberty — Batted .360 with 9 doubles, 7 triples and 3 home runs. Scored 22 runs and drove in 26. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

Ayana Lindsey, soph., Iowa City High — Batted .355 with 7 doubles and 2 home runs. Scored 53 runs with 33 stolen bases. 12-11 pitching record with a 2.48 ERA. 108 strikeouts and 57 walks in 152 1/3 innings. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Kelsey Lint, sr., BGM — Batted .427 with 8 doubles and 6 home runs. 16-9 pitching record with a 1.15 ERA. 216 strikeouts and 62 walks in 164 2/3 innings. Class 1A 1st-team all-state.

Sydney Nielsen, sr., Marion — Batted .465 with 8 doubles and 9 home runs. Drove in 37 runs. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Taylor Ryan, sr., Solon — Batted .573 with 5 doubles and 37 stolen bases, .613 on-base percentage. Scored 52 runs and drove in 21. Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

Skylar Sadler, sr., Lisbon — Batted .281 with 29 RBIs. 25-6 pitching record with a 1.02 ERA. 229 strikeouts and 24 walks in 198 2/3 innings. Class 1A 1st-team all-state.

Jayme Scheck, soph., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .381 with 5 doubles. Drove in 15 runs. 16-3 pitching record a 1.06 ERA. 172 strikeouts and 10 walks in 102 2/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Reagan Schutte, jr., Center Point-Urbana — Batted .419 with 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Scored 45 runs and drove in 49. 2-1 pitching record with a 1.34 ERA. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

