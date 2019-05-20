Prep Softball

2019 Iowa high school softball preview: Area players to watch

12 first-team all-staters return this season

Independence pitcher Mackenzie Hupke pitches during their Class 4A quarterfinal game last season. Hupke is a returning 4A first-team all-stater. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Independence pitcher Mackenzie Hupke pitches during their Class 4A quarterfinal game last season. Hupke is a returning 4A first-team all-stater. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Top returning area players for the 2019 softball season:

Keera Ball, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Batted .416 with 15 doubles. Scored 41 runs and drove in 21. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

Katie Bracken, sr., Iowa City Regina — Batted .376 with 7 doubles. Drove in 22 runs. 17-14 pitching record with a 2.56 ERA. 158 strikeouts and 39 walks in 183 innings. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Lindsey Culver, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson — Batted .570 with 19 doubles, 6 triples and 9 home runs. Scored 54 runs and drove in 49. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Kellie Dallmeyer, soph., Washington (Iowa) — Batted .442 with 12 doubles and 4 home runs. Scored 39 runs and drove in 23. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

Abby Flanagan, jr., North Linn — Batted .372 with 12 doubles and 5 home runs. Scored 45 runs and drove in 54. 24-3 pitching record with a 0.40 ERA. 283 strikeouts and 19 walks in 159 innings. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Angie Gorkow sr., Benton Community — Batted .464 with 13 doubles and 15 home runs and a .944 slugging percentage. Scored 52 runs and drove in 56. Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

Mackenzie Hupke, sr., Independence — Batted .416 with 11 doubles, 5 triples and 2 home runs. Scored 31 runs and drove in 40. 24-4 pitching record with a 1.06 ERA. 195 strikeouts and 29 walks in 191 1/3 innings. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Kaylin Kinney, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .563 with 9 doubles and 13 home runs. 43 walks, .702 on-base percentage and 1.138 slugging percentage. Scored 41 runs and drove in 41. 15-3 pitching record with a 0.50 ERA. 133 strikeouts and 4 walks in 126 1/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Brylee Klosterman, jr., Iowa City Liberty — Batted .360 with 9 doubles, 7 triples and 3 home runs. Scored 22 runs and drove in 26. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

Ayana Lindsey, soph., Iowa City High — Batted .355 with 7 doubles and 2 home runs. Scored 53 runs with 33 stolen bases. 12-11 pitching record with a 2.48 ERA. 108 strikeouts and 57 walks in 152 1/3 innings. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Kelsey Lint, sr., BGM — Batted .427 with 8 doubles and 6 home runs. 16-9 pitching record with a 1.15 ERA. 216 strikeouts and 62 walks in 164 2/3 innings. Class 1A 1st-team all-state.

Sydney Nielsen, sr., Marion — Batted .465 with 8 doubles and 9 home runs. Drove in 37 runs. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Taylor Ryan, sr., Solon — Batted .573 with 5 doubles and 37 stolen bases, .613 on-base percentage. Scored 52 runs and drove in 21. Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

Skylar Sadler, sr., Lisbon — Batted .281 with 29 RBIs. 25-6 pitching record with a 1.02 ERA. 229 strikeouts and 24 walks in 198 2/3 innings. Class 1A 1st-team all-state.

Jayme Scheck, soph., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .381 with 5 doubles. Drove in 15 runs. 16-3 pitching record a 1.06 ERA. 172 strikeouts and 10 walks in 102 2/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reagan Schutte, jr., Center Point-Urbana — Batted .419 with 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Scored 45 runs and drove in 49. 2-1 pitching record with a 1.34 ERA. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school softball preseason rankings: 4 Gazette area teams are No. 2

Bob Bunting's 50th season as Lisbon softball coach should be a good one

2019 Iowa high school softball preview: Area teams to watch

Prep softball preseason area Super Ten

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

CRPD seeking 3 persons of interest related to smoke shop homicides

Dressbarn stores to close, including 10 in Iowa

'For the People Act' deserves debate

Cedar Rapids woman faces burglary charges after apartment incidents blocks apart

Kentucky U.S. Sen. McConnell introduces bill making the legal smoking age 21

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.