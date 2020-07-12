Sigourney softball hopes to regain mojo in time for a postseason run

The timely hits that carried the Sigourney High School softball team to a 13-1 start have taken a late-season sabbatical.

“We haven’t been very selective at the plate,” Savages Coach Shelle Streigle said. “We’ve been too aggressive, and we’re not putting it in play.

“We’ll take care of that at practice (Sunday) night.”

Now 13-4 and the runner-up of the South Iowa Cedar League, Sigourney is the top area team playing Monday as the postseason begins. The Savages host Moravia (6-7) in a Class 1A first-round game. First pitch is 7 p.m.

All of the area ranked 1A and 2A teams have a first-round bye and open with quarterfinal games Wednesday.

Multisport star Megan Stuhr has driven the Savages offensively. The senior is batting .588 with 13 extra-base hits (including five home runs) and 28 RBIs.

“She’s a quality athlete, a great softball player,” Streigle said.

Streigle has three good options in the pitching circle, and they’re all young. The primary postseason pitchers will be sophomore Madelynn Hornback (7-2, 2.24 ERA) and eighth-grader Carly Goodwin (4-2, 2.47).

“I have faith in all of them, they could all pitch varsity for anybody,” Streigle said.

Despite the late slide, Streigle remains convinced that her team is capable of a deep postseason run.

“I really think we can, if we get it back together,” she said.

In other key 1A first-rounders Monday, East Buchanan (9-4) travels to Wapsie Valley (6-6) for a 5 p.m. start, and South Winneshiek (9-8) is at Lansing Kee (7-6).

East Buchanan has compiled a solid resume that includes a split with No. 8 Lisbon. The Donlea sisters — Lauren and Olivia — are hitting .447 and .432, respectively.

MFL MarMac is the top area 2A team playing Monday. The Bulldogs (10-5) open at home with Postville (0-14), with the winner traveling to top-ranked North Linn on Wednesday.

Monday’s Class 2A regional first round

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 6

Postville (0-14) at MFL MarMac (10-5)

Denver (7-5) at Osage (8-6)

Region 7

North Cedar (2-10) at Cascade (4-8)

Region 8

Van Buren County (8-7) at Cardinal (10-6)

Danville (2-7) at Mediapolis (3-11)

Monday’s Class 1A regional first round

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Region 4

Rockford (2-13) at North Butler (8-4)

North Iowa (2-8) at Northwood-Kensett (4-7)

Saint Ansgar (8-6) at Riceville (10-7)

Nashua-Plainfield (4-5) at West Central (8-8)

South Winneshiek (9-8) at Lansing Kee (7-6)

Region 5

Garwin GMG (2-11) at Colo-Nesco (5-11)

Orient-Macksburg (5-17) at East Union (13-7)

Murray (5-8) at Melcher-Dallas (14-5)

BGM (4-8) at Baxter (6-5)

Region 6

Keota (0-11) at Tri-County (2-13)

Moravia (6-7) at Sigourney (13-4)

Montezuma (9-8) at English Valleys (9-5)

Fort Madison Holy Trinity (1-9) at New London (6-6)

Moulton-Udell (2-13) at Seymour (10-5)

Region 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-10) at Don Bosco (4-9), 5 p.m.

Dunkerton (0-10) at Edgewood-Colesburg (7-10)

Starmont (1-11) at Elkader Central (3-16)

East Buchanan (9-4) at Wapsie Valley (6-6), 5 p.m.

Region 8

Belle Plaine (7-9) at HLV (4-9)

Hillcrest Academy (0-11) at Highland (8-6)

Iowa Valley (1-10) at Lone Tree (4-9)

Midland (3-13) at Calamus-Wheatland (4-13)

Easton Valley (0-7) at Springville (9-7)

