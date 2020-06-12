Iowa high school softball 2020: Gazette area players to watch

Top returning area players for the 2020 softball season, with last year’s statistics and honors:

Austyn Crees, sr., West Liberty — Batted .462 with 10 doubles, 4 triples and 3 home runs. Scored 35 runs and drove in 34. Stole 14 bases in 15 attempts. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Abby Flanagan, sr., North Linn — Batted .419 with 12 doubles, 3 triples and 3 home runs. Scored 26 runs and drove in 55. Compiled a 29-2 pitching record with a 0.55 ERA. Struck out 317 and walked 16 in 178 1/3 innings. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn — Batted .477 with 16 doubles, 5 triples and 12 home runs. Scored 43 runs and drove in 48. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Kiahna Hill, sr., Iowa City West — Batted .410 with 5 doubles and 3 home runs. Scored 19 runs and drove in 22. Stole 21 bases without being caught. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Jill Holub, sr., Williamsburg — Batted .383 with 8 doubles, 6 triples and 11 home runs. Scored 33 runs and drove in 51. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Kaylin Kinney, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .488 with 7 doubles and 14 home runs. Scored 24 runs and drove in 34. Walked 53 times. Compiled a 20-1 pitching record, 0.57 ERA. Struck out 160 and walked 8 in 134 2/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Brylee Klosterman, sr., Iowa City Liberty — Batted .489 with 19 doubles. Scored 68 runs and drove in 35. Walked 21 times. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Carey Koenig, jr., Iowa City High — Batted .466 with 15 doubles and 13 home runs. Scored 39 runs and drove in 54. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Haylee Lehman, sr., West Liberty — Batted .602 with 4 doubles and 4 triples. Scored 49 runs and drove in 11. Stole 30 bases in 35 attempts. Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

Ayana Lindsey, jr., Iowa City High — Batted .463 with 8 doubles, 3 triples and 18 home runs. Scored 73 runs and drove in 36. Stole 34 bases in 36 attempts. Compiled a 21-4 pitching record, 1.33 ERA. Struck out 172 and walked 50 in 162 2/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Jayme Scheck, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .212 with 11 RBIs. Compiled a 15-3 pitching record, 0.95 ERA. Struck out 170 and walked 20 in 110 1/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Reagan Schutte, sr., Center Point-Urbana — Batted .430 with 11 doubles and 10 home runs. Scored 35 runs and drove in 33. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Abby Spore, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .395 with 12 doubles and 4 home runs. Drove in 49 runs. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Eve Wedewer, jr., West Delaware — Batted .456 with 19 doubles. Scored 40 runs and drive in 31. Stole 15 bases without getting caught. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Allie Jo Zieser, sr., Independence — Batted .401 with 3 doubles. Scored 37 runs and drove in 28. Stole 15 bases without getting caught. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

