Iowa high school softball 2020: Gazette area players to watch

9 area returning players were first-team all-staters last year

West Liberty's Haylee Lehman slides into third base during last year's state softball tournament. Lehman batted .602 and
West Liberty’s Haylee Lehman slides into third base during last year’s state softball tournament. Lehman batted .602 and earned Class 3A first-team all-state honors. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Top returning area players for the 2020 softball season, with last year’s statistics and honors:

Austyn Crees, sr., West Liberty — Batted .462 with 10 doubles, 4 triples and 3 home runs. Scored 35 runs and drove in 34. Stole 14 bases in 15 attempts. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Abby Flanagan, sr., North Linn — Batted .419 with 12 doubles, 3 triples and 3 home runs. Scored 26 runs and drove in 55. Compiled a 29-2 pitching record with a 0.55 ERA. Struck out 317 and walked 16 in 178 1/3 innings. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn — Batted .477 with 16 doubles, 5 triples and 12 home runs. Scored 43 runs and drove in 48. Class 2A 1st-team all-state.

Kiahna Hill, sr., Iowa City West — Batted .410 with 5 doubles and 3 home runs. Scored 19 runs and drove in 22. Stole 21 bases without being caught. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Jill Holub, sr., Williamsburg — Batted .383 with 8 doubles, 6 triples and 11 home runs. Scored 33 runs and drove in 51. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Kaylin Kinney, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .488 with 7 doubles and 14 home runs. Scored 24 runs and drove in 34. Walked 53 times. Compiled a 20-1 pitching record, 0.57 ERA. Struck out 160 and walked 8 in 134 2/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Brylee Klosterman, sr., Iowa City Liberty — Batted .489 with 19 doubles. Scored 68 runs and drove in 35. Walked 21 times. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Carey Koenig, jr., Iowa City High — Batted .466 with 15 doubles and 13 home runs. Scored 39 runs and drove in 54. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Haylee Lehman, sr., West Liberty — Batted .602 with 4 doubles and 4 triples. Scored 49 runs and drove in 11. Stole 30 bases in 35 attempts. Class 3A 1st-team all-state.

Ayana Lindsey, jr., Iowa City High — Batted .463 with 8 doubles, 3 triples and 18 home runs. Scored 73 runs and drove in 36. Stole 34 bases in 36 attempts. Compiled a 21-4 pitching record, 1.33 ERA. Struck out 172 and walked 50 in 162 2/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Jayme Scheck, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .212 with 11 RBIs. Compiled a 15-3 pitching record, 0.95 ERA. Struck out 170 and walked 20 in 110 1/3 innings. Class 5A 1st-team all-state.

Reagan Schutte, sr., Center Point-Urbana — Batted .430 with 11 doubles and 10 home runs. Scored 35 runs and drove in 33. Class 3A 2nd-team all-state.

Abby Spore, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Batted .395 with 12 doubles and 4 home runs. Drove in 49 runs. Class 5A 2nd-team all-state.

Eve Wedewer, jr., West Delaware — Batted .456 with 19 doubles. Scored 40 runs and drive in 31. Stole 15 bases without getting caught. Class 4A 1st-team all-state.

Allie Jo Zieser, sr., Independence — Batted .401 with 3 doubles. Scored 37 runs and drove in 28. Stole 15 bases without getting caught. Class 4A 2nd-team all-state.

