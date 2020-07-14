North Linn softball carries 26-game win streak into postseason

Marv Porter is honest. And he’s confident; why wouldn’t he be?

His softball team from North Linn is the best in its region, by a substantial margin. And he doesn’t try to hide it.

“We should get through, as long as we play one game at a time,” he said. “We want to play our game, go out and take it from the other team.”

The Lynx (20-0) are defending Class 2A state champions and wire-to-wire No. 1 this season. They carry a 26-game winning streak into Wednesday’s 2A regional quarterfinal at home against MFL MarMac (11-5). First pitch is 7 p.m.

North Linn has been dominant all summer, averaging 11.5 runs per game and allowing 1.3. The Lynx are hitting .418 as a team, and Hannah Bridgewater is among the state leaders in runs (40) and stolen bases (35).

“Bridgewater and (Kaitlyn) Sommerfelt are really on a tear right now,” Porter said. “It seems they’re both on base about 80 percent of the time.”

Senior pitcher Abby Flanagan is 12-0 with a 0.44 ERA. She has struck out 102 batters and walked seven in 64 1/3 innings.

The area is stacked with strong 3A contenders, and all are heavily favored to advance through Wednesday first round.

No. 4 Williamsburg (20-4) hosts South Tama (3-20), No. 5 Mount Vernon (17-4) welcomes Vinton-Shellsburg (5-17), No. 7 West Liberty (12-1) entertains Camanche (5-7) and No. 8 Anamosa (11-1) hosts Monticello (2-10).

“It’s a rivalry, so I think we’ll be ready,” said Anamosa Coach Brad Holub, whose team carries a 10-game winning streak. “We definitely can’t look past them, but if we do what we do, I think we’ll be fine.”

Anamosa has added some muscle to its roster this season. Last year, The Raiders hit six home runs in 36 games. This summer, it’s been 11 long balls in 12 contests. Grace Lubben has gone deep five times.

Class 1A No. 8 Lisbon (17-3) begins pursuit of a third straight state appearance (the Lions were third in 2018 and 2019) Wednesday at home against HLV (5-9).

Wednesday’s Class 3A regional quarterfinals

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Region 5

South Tama (3-20) at Williamsburg (20-4)

West Marshall (9-7) at Solon (19-13)

Iowa Falls-Alden (6-7) at Benton Community (13-8)

Region 6

Garner GHV (3-12) at Algona (13-1)

Clear Lake (7-8) vs. Forest City (5-8), at Algona, 5 p.m.

Waukon (0-12) at Crestwood (13-0)

North Fayette Valley (5-10) vs. New Hampton (5-7), at Cresco, 5 p.m.

Region 7

Vinton-Shellsburg (5-17) at Mount Vernon (17-4)

Oelwein (5-7) at Independence (10-13)

Monticello (2-10) at Anamosa (11-1)

Union Community (3-10) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-7), 5 p.m.

Region 8

Columbus Community (2-7) at Davenport Assumption (14-5)

Mid-Prairie (1-11) at Tipton (4-11)

Camanche (5-7) at West Liberty (12-1)

Central Lee (8-10) at West Burlington (13-3)

Wednesday’s Class 2A regional quarterfinals

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 6

MFL MarMac (11-5) at North Linn (20-0)

Hudson (7-7) at Dike-New Hartford (7-5)

Osage (9-6) at Waterloo Columbus (7-5)

West Fork (3-10) at Aplington-Parkersburg (5-16)

Region 7

Clayton Ridge (5-11) at Northeast (16-2)

Maquoketa Valley (7-9) at Dyersville Beckman (6-13)

Cascade (5-8) at Jesup (14-4)

Alburnett (7-11) at Iowa City Regina (7-13)

Region 8

Van Buren County (9-7) at Louisa-Muscatine (15-4)

Pekin (7-6) at West Branch (6-8)

Mediapolis (4-11) at Wilton (12-3)

Durant (10-4) at Wapello (10-5)

Wednesday’s Class 1A regional quarterfinals

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 4

North Butler (9-4) at Algona Garrigan (10-6)

Saint Ansgar (9-6) at Northwood-Kensett (5-7)

Nashua-Plainfield (5-5) at Mason City Newman (16-2)

Lansing Kee (8-6) at Turkey Valley (17-1)

Region 5

Colo-Nesco (6-11) at Collins-Maxwell (16-1)

East Union (14-7) at Southeast Warren (14-6)

Melcher-Dallas (15-5) at Martensdale-St. Marys (13-5)

BGM (5-8) at Grand View Christian (14-8)

Region 6

Tri-County (3-13) at Lynnville-Sully (15-2)

English Valleys (10-5) at Sigourney (14-4)

New London (7-6) at Winfield-Mount Union (7-4)

Seymour (11-5) at North Mahaska (9-7)

Region 7

Don Bosco (5-9) at Clarksville (13-1)

Dunkerton (1-10) vs. Starmont (2-11), at Edgewood

Conrad BCLUW (6-11) at Ackley AGWSR (8-4)

East Buchanan (10-4) at Janesville (8-7)

Region 8

HLV (5-9) at Lisbon (17-3)

Lone Tree (5-9) at Highland (9-6)

Calamus-Wheatland (5-13) at Central City (9-4)

Easton Valley (1-7) at Bellevue Marquette (8-4)

