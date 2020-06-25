North Cedar softball photos

Prep Softball

North Cedar’s Kendall Smith scoops up a grounder during a game June 18 against Wilton. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar graduate)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar graduate

CLARENCE — The North Cedar softball team stands 0-2 after losses to Tipton and Wilton.

The Knights host Monticello tonight at 7 after back-to-back postponements.

 

