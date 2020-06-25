North Cedar softball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar softball team stands 0-2 after losses to Tipton and Wilton.
The Knights host Monticello tonight at 7 after back-to-back postponements.
MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Kelton Copeland on Iowa football’s culture shift, 2020 receivers and more
- GoDaddy moving some jobs from Hiawatha to Arizona
- Cedar Rapids man accused of abusing young girl for 4 years
- Washington High Principal John Cline resigns
- Coronavirus spike cancels plans to restart traditional farmers market in Iowa City; it will remain drive-thru for 2020
- University of Iowa students ‘screaming, wanting to come back’