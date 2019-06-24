North Cedar softball photos

LOWDEN — The North Cedar softball team will take a 6-12 record into tonight’s game against Wilton at Lowden Memorial Park.
The Knights beat Tipton last Thursday before falling to Marion on Friday.
Here, North Cedar was swept at home by Camanche on June 18.
