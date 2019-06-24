Prep Softball

North Cedar softball photos

HS journalism: Knights are 6-12 heading into tonight's game

North Cedar freshman Kendall Smith pitches against Camanche on June 17 at Lowden Memorial Park. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
North Cedar freshman Kendall Smith pitches against Camanche on June 17 at Lowden Memorial Park. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
/
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

LOWDEN — The North Cedar softball team will take a 6-12 record into tonight’s game against Wilton at Lowden Memorial Park.

The Knights beat Tipton last Thursday before falling to Marion on Friday.

Here, North Cedar was swept at home by Camanche on June 18.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Center Point-Urbana vs. Linn-Mar softball in Linn-Mar/Alburnett tournament

Softball notes: North Linn responded after getting 'our butts beat'

Marion's Sydney Nielsen has become a leader for softball team

Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 19, 2019

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What can reverse the cost of homelessness? Stable housing, 5-year study shows

Newstrack: What is going on with vacant casino land in Cedar Rapids?

Democrat O'Rourke proposes 'war tax' on affluent U.S. families without military members

Fake AK-47 found during Iowa City police investigation

Two guns recovered after Iowa City traffic stop

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.