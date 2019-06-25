Prep Softball

Mount Vernon's Sammy Moss ready to take softball to the next level

HS journalism: Mustang senior will play at UNI next year

Mount Vernon graduate Sammy Moss (right), who will play softball at UNI in the fall, slaps hands with Maia Bentley, who will be a sophomore at Mount Vernon in the fall, during a softball game on May 24. (JoAnn Gage/Mount Vernon teacher)
By Paige Zaruba, Mount Vernon graduate

MOUNT VERNON — For Mount Vernon senior Sammy Moss, softball always has been a hobby.

She was only an incoming sophomore, however, when she realized this was something she wanted to pursue at the college level.

Moss found her perfect fit at the University of Northern Iowa, where she will play next year.

“I really liked the atmosphere and the culture they have on the team,” Moss said.

The Sunday before the state softball tournament her sophomore year, Moss decided this was the school for her.

Since then, she has made key plays and contributed to the Mustangs’ success. Mount Vernon is 22-7 and has won five of its last seven games, including three in a row, heading into Wednesday’s doubleheader at DeWitt Central.

Moss leads this year’s team with a .475 batting average and has a team-best with 38 hits, 13 doubles and two home runs (tied with Lauren Ryan). She also has a team-best 34 RBIs.

Moss, who attributes her successes to her parents because they push her to do her best in everything she does and have always been there for her, thrives in her favorite part of the game — the competitive atmosphere.

“I love how it’s a game of chance,” Moss said. “Anything can happen.”

Moss will studying Exercise Science at UNI with hopes of becoming a strength and conditioning coach and/or team coach.

