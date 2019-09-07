Prep Softball

Mike Kuba named Cedar Rapids Jefferson head softball coach

No more interim tag

Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks

CEDAR RAPIDS — Peel the “interim” tag away from Mike Kuba. It’s simply “head coach” now.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson athletics director Chris Deam announced Saturday that Kuba will be the head softball coach at Jefferson going forward.

“Coach Kuba is a respected coach in the softball community and has a passion for Jefferson softball,” Deam said in a release. “He will work tirelessly to continue to move the J-Hawks forward.”

Kuba was the assistant coach for Brian Erbe for seven seasons. Erbe stepped down shortly before the 2019 season, and Kuba was the interim coach.

Jefferson was 19-22 last summer.

Before joining Erbe, Kuba was involved with the Jefferson baseball program for 17 years, seven as head coach.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa all-state softball 2019: North Linn's Flanagan twins highlight area selections

Eastern Iowa softball Super 10: Final 2019 rankings

Iowa state softball 2019: Friday's 3A, 4A, 5A championship scores

Iowa state softball 2019: Thursday's 1A, 2A championship scores

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cold case murder of Cedar Rapids man 30 years ago closed by police

Rural Iowa needs better broadband access

Win $150 Tailgating Package and Iowa Football Tickets!

Biden: Iowa holds 'key to the kingdom'

Reports: Branstad jarred Trump into action on ethanol

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.