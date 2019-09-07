Mike Kuba named Cedar Rapids Jefferson head softball coach

CEDAR RAPIDS — Peel the “interim” tag away from Mike Kuba. It’s simply “head coach” now.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson athletics director Chris Deam announced Saturday that Kuba will be the head softball coach at Jefferson going forward.

“Coach Kuba is a respected coach in the softball community and has a passion for Jefferson softball,” Deam said in a release. “He will work tirelessly to continue to move the J-Hawks forward.”

Kuba was the assistant coach for Brian Erbe for seven seasons. Erbe stepped down shortly before the 2019 season, and Kuba was the interim coach.

Jefferson was 19-22 last summer.

Before joining Erbe, Kuba was involved with the Jefferson baseball program for 17 years, seven as head coach.

