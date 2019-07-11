Marion edges CCA, gets another shot at Independence in regional softball tournament

MARION — The seniors were Cloee Kraft’s incentive.

“It’s my best friends’ last season,” Kraft said. “We wanted to win for them and keep advancing.”

Kraft did more than her part, poking a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning as Marion edged Clear Creek Amana, 3-2, in a Class 4A softball regional quarterfinal Thursday night at the Les Hipple Athletic Complex.

And now, it’s on to Indee.

Marion (22-17) faces No. 5 Independence (28-11) in a regional semifinal Saturday at Independence. The Mustangs, who earned a first-round bye, eliminated the Indians in the regional finals last year, 7-5.

“I don’t think we were looking ahead, but I knew the girls were anxious to play Independence again,” Marion Coach Scott Fruehling said.

A junior shortstop, Kraft got an inside fastball and sent it over the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence. That followed Peyton Steffen’s one-out double and put the Indians on top, 2-0.

Jazlyn Grosskreutz doubled home courtesy runner Kylie Kramer in the third to make it 3-0.

But the Indians, who had seven hits in the first three innings, didn’t manage any more offense, and the Clippers (12-22) made them sweat at the end.

Ainsley Schrock’s two-run home run cut the margin to 3-2 in the fourth, then CCA had two runners on base in the sixth inning, then again in the seventh.

Freshman pitcher Megan Kessens shut the door, though, and the Indians advanced.

Kessens (20-17) has pitched a state-high 232 1/3 innings this season. She struck out just one batter, but tossed an efficient two-hitter that featured 13 flyouts.

“I just tried to keep it up, inside and outside,” she said.

Kraft was 2-for-3 and reached base all three times she batted. Grosskreutz had two diving catches in left field for the Indians.

MARION 3, CLEAR CREEK AMANA 2

4A Regional Quarterfinal, at Marion

Clear Creek Amana 000 200 0 — 2 2 2

Marion 201 000 x — 3 7 2

Raina Henze and Ainsley Schrock. Megan Kessens and Sydney Nielsen. W — Kessens (20-17). L — Henze (6-9). HR — CCA: Schrock (7), MAR: Cloee Kraft (8).

