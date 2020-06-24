Prep Softball

Kennedy, City High split in MVC showdown

Prep softball: Mary Krystofiak puts Cougars in position to win the opener, then Little Hawks hit 5 homers in nightcap

Iowa City High's Ayana Lindsey connects for a home run during the first game of their doubleheader at City High School o
Iowa City High’s Ayana Lindsey connects for a home run during the first game of their doubleheader at City High School on Wednesday, Lindsey hit three home runs in a split. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/

IOWA CITY — Mary Krystofiak and Maddison LeClere had a heart-to-heart after last season.

The No. 3 pitcher on Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s staff (behind a pair of first-team all-staters), Krystofiak asked her coach if she should concentrate on another aspect of her game.

LeClere’s response?

“I told her I see her potential, I see the competitor she is,” LeClere said. “I told her, just keep throwing for me.”

Wednesday night, it became obvious that was a good call.

Krystofiak got the start in the opener of the Cougars’ Mississippi Valley Conference cross-divisional softball showdown with Iowa City High, and came through with five gutsy innings to lift Class 5A No. 4 Kennedy to a 2-1 win.

City High, ranked No. 2 in 5A, won the nightcap, 12-1 in five innings.

“I really tried to be aggressive, keep the ball away from them and mix it up,” Krystofiak said. “It was a good team win.”

Last offseason, LeClere thought she might be without Jayme Scheck — who made her first appearance Tuesday after undergoing hip surgery in January — for the entire summer. Wednesday, the Cougars (7-1) were without Kaylin Kinney, a University of Nebraska signee, who had a commitment with her club team.

They needed somebody to come through, and Krystofiak did all of that, holding the Little Hawks (6-2) to one run and five hits in five innings.

After Addy Alber homered in the top of the sixth to put the Cougars ahead, LeClere summoned Scheck, who nailed down the win.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The dam broke in Game 2, though, with City High homering five times. Two of those — including a grand slam — came from Ayana Lindsey.

This was Lindsey’s night at the plate. Single, home run, double, strikeout, triple, grand slam, homer. Seven RBIs.

“For the last few games, I wasn’t batting too great,” Lindsey said. “I was overthinking. I was trying too hard. Tonight, I decided just to let the crap go and play.”

“She’d been a little frustrated,” City High Coach Jeff Koenig said. “She tried to do too much, and that’s OK.”

The Little Hawks broke a 1-1 tie in the nightcap with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, all with two outs. Lindsey’s slam put City in front, 5-1.

Mya Dodge homered in the opener for Kennedy, her fourth homer in two days. Lindsey tied it with a long ball of her own before Alber hit the tie-breaker with one out in the sixth.

“We did what we needed to do tonight,” LeClere said. “To get a split without Kaylin, that’s an accomplishment.”

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 2-1, IOWA CITY HIGH 1-12 (2nd,5)

At City High

Game 1

C.R. Kennedy 001 001 0 — 2 8 1

Iowa City High 001 000 0 — 1 5 1

Mary Krystofiak, Jayme Scheck (6) and Abby Spore. Ayana Lindsey and Carey Koenig. W — Krystofiak (2-0). L — Lindsey (2-2). SV — Scheck (1). HR — CRK: Mya Dodge (5), Addy Alber (4), ICH: Lindsey (3).

Game 2

C.R. Kennedy 100 00 — 1 4 0

Iowa City High 180 3x — 12 12 0

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Cedar Rapids Public Library Summer Dare

The Dare is On! Sign up now for the Summer Dare program, hosted by the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

SIGN UP
Gazette Marketing
Downtown Farmer's Market

Fresh foods from Iowa's best vendors. See full schedule and venue adjustments to make the most of your market visit.

MORE INFO
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge

Alexis Wheatley, Topanga Beauregard (2) and Abby Spore. Ella Cook and Keli Potter. W — Cook (4-0). L — Wheatley (0-1). HR — CRK: Addie Parker (1), ICH: Ayana Lindsey 2 (5), Ella Cook (3), Potter (5), Sydney Fellows (1).

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs Iowa City High, Iowa high school softball

North Linn's Abby Flanagan hits multiple pitching milestones

Newcomer Mya Dodge gives Cedar Rapids Kennedy softball another big bat

Coronavirus precautions impact 2 MVC softball doubleheaders Tuesday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

GoDaddy moving some jobs from Hiawatha to Arizona

It's been 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

Coronavirus spike cancels plans to restart traditional farmers market in Iowa City; it will remain drive-thru for 2020

Iowa Senate Democrats call for felon voting action by July 4

Vigil supporting Guatemalan immigrant in Iowa City confronts ICE

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.