Prep Softball

Kayla West's 2-hitter leads Solon past Benton, 5-0

Prep softball: Spartans score all of their runs early, will host Mount Vernon for a 3A state berth Monday

Solon’s Kayla West (19), here pitching in 2017, threw a two-hitter Friday to lead Solon to a 5-0 win over Benton Community in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Solon. (The Gazette)
Solon’s Kayla West (19), here pitching in 2017, threw a two-hitter Friday to lead Solon to a 5-0 win over Benton Community in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Solon. (The Gazette)

SOLON — For a program like this, three years between state-tournament appearances is a lengthy wait.

“I know,” said Solon pitcher Kayla West. “We’ve been wanting since Day 1 to get back.”

West pitched a two-hitter, picked up two hits of her own and lifted 11th-ranked Solon past Benton Community, 5-0, in a Class 3A softball regional semifinal Friday night at the Solon High School athletics complex.

The Spartans (23-15) struck for two runs in the first inning, three more in the second and advanced to Monday’s regional final opposite No. 13 Mount Vernon (26-11), a 3-2 winner over West Marshall. First pitch will be 7 p.m. at Solon.

Solon’s last state appearance was 2016.

“We really want this,” said West, who struck out five and retired the final seven batters she faced.

Solon and Mount Vernon split a doubleheader June 4.

Benton (15-23) was blanked for just the third time this season. Credit West, and credit a Solon defense that played errorless ball behind her.

“I’m really confident that they will make the plays,” West said. “We scored some runs early, and that gave us a nice cushion.”

Bobcats Coach Eric Stenberg said, “(West) threw well. She hit her spots. Her riseball ... when she hits the belt-high one, it makes it hard to stay off the next one that’s higher.”

Solon scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Hilary Wilson doubled and Skylar Stookey was intentionally walked. Taylor Moore’s sharp ground ball was misplayed, scoring one run, then Ava Stebral singled home another.

RBIs from Sarah Heick (fielder’s choice), Stookey (walk) and Moore (sacrifice fly) pushed the margin to 5-0 in the second, and the Spartans coasted from there.

West started the second-inning rally with a double; she was 2-for-3 out of the 8 spot.

“The bottom of the order has gotten better as the season has gone along,” West said. “We’re all confident hitters right now.”

Benton returns eight starters for next season.

SOLON 5, BENTON COMMUNITY 0

3A Regional Semifinal, at Solon

Benton 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Solon 230 000 x — 5 7 0

Kate Buscher and Brielle Hogan. Kayla West and Skylar Stookey. W — West (15-5). L — Buscher (13-15).

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marion heads to Independence, hoping to avenge last year's regional loss

Marion edges CCA, gets another shot at Independence in regional softball tournament

Upset at Regina makes West Branch a sudden contender for state softball

Central City rallies past Springville in regional softball quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Teacher: 'Oh my gosh, he just tried to shoot me'

Protestors rally in Cedar Rapids against border detention

Businesswoman Jen Neumann to run for Cedar Rapids school board

Trial delayed for man accused in fatal assault of Marion woman

Saturday ride marks 7 years since Evansdale cousins' disappearance

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.