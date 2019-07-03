Prep Softball

Jill Holub ready to power Wamac West softball champion Williamsburg into regionals

Holub homers, drives in 4 runs as Raiders close Wamac slate with split against Mount Vernon

Williamsburg’s Olivia Stratton (14) and Charley Geguzis (3) run to the dugout and cheering teammates after scoring runs during a prep softball game earlier this season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Williamsburg's Olivia Stratton (14) and Charley Geguzis (3) run to the dugout and cheering teammates after scoring runs during a prep softball game earlier this season. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

WILLIAMSBURG — No matter the situation, Jill Holub is an immense offensive threat whenever she is at bat.

The Williamsburg junior slugger continues to power the Raiders, a team with significant postseason aspirations.

“I want to help my team as much as possible,” Holub said after Class 3A No. 11 Williamsburg split a Wamac Conference doubleheader with No. 13 Mount Vernon Wednesday night at Jim Turner Field. “And do what I can to help us win.”

Holub delivered three hits and drove in three runs in a 6-3 Game 1 victory, which included a two-run double in the fourth inning that provided Williamsburg with some breathing room after Mount Vernon got within a run at 4-3.

In the nightcap, Holub smashed her team-high 10th home run this season and now ranks fourth in all of 3A in both home runs and RBIs (44).

“I know I need to step up when I step up to the plate,” Holub said. “I know I need to hit the ball and put it in play.”

Eighth-grader Peyton Driscoll recorded her team-high 14th victory in the pitching circle for the Raiders in Game 1, while sophomore Megan Lamparek added a two-run double. Junior Breanna Nail also drove in a run with a double.

Williamsburg (28-11, 20-6 Wamac) had already clinched a Wamac West championship entering Wednesday night’s doubleheader. The Raiders will close the regular season Friday at 2A No. 1 North Linn, then host South Tama in a regional quarterfinal July 10.

“Hoping we can play a clean game on defense,” Williamsburg Coach Adam Berte said. “That has been a struggle for us the last couple of weeks. We had a stretch there where we did about everything right in the middle of the year and then it hasn’t kept building like we hoped it would.”

Freshman Liz Dougherty hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the opener for Mount Vernon (24-11, 19-7), which used a four-run second inning and a strong pitching performance from freshman Jenna Sprague to claim Game 2, 7-2.

Prep softball

AT WILLIAMSBURG

Class 3A No. 11 Williamsburg 6-2, No. 13 Mount Vernon 3-7

Game 1

Mount Vernon 000 300 0—3

Williamsburg 121 200 x—6

Amanda Roe, Summer Brand and Mandy Morrical. Peyton Driscoll and Carly Campbell. W — Peyton Driscoll (14-5); L — Amanda Roe (10-9). HR — MV: Liz Dougherty (1).

Game 2

Mount Vernon 140 200 0—7

Williamsburg 002 000 0—2

Jenna Sprague and Mandy Morrical. Charley Geguzis and Carly Campbell. W — Jenna Sprague (8-2); L — Charley Geguzis (12-4). HR — WIL: Jill Holub (10).

