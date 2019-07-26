Iowa state softball 2019: Friday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

The final day of the 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament features three championship games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Friday’s state softball schedule
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Davenport Assumption (40-2) vs. No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (35-4), 3:30 p.m.
How they got here
• Davenport Assumption beat Algona 3-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Waterloo Columbus 6-0 in the semifinals.
• Louisa-Muscatine beat No. 13 Mount Vernon 10-6 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 West Liberty 10-2 in the semifinals.
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Carlisle (37-3) vs. No. 3 North Scott (28-14), 5:45 p.m.
How they got here
• Carlisle beat Denison-Schleswig 10-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 West Delaware 7-6 (8 innings) in the semifinals.
• North Scott beat No. 14 Oskaloosa 3-2 (8 innings) in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Charles City 3-2 (9 innings) in the semifinals.
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Waukee (40-3) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (31-10), 8 p.m.
How they got here
• Waukee beat No. 9 Ottumwa 8-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Johnston 3-1 in the semifinals.
• West Des Moines Valley beat No. 2 Fort Dodge 3-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Iowa City High 4-2 in the semifinals.
TV: Iowa Public TV
Watch online: Iowa Public TV
Live stats: IGHSAU