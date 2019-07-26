Iowa state softball 2019: Friday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

The final day of the 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament features three championship games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Find everything you need to know below.

This post will be updated with final scores and stats throughout the day.

Friday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (40-2) vs. No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (35-4), 3:30 p.m.

How they got here

• Davenport Assumption beat Algona 3-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Waterloo Columbus 6-0 in the semifinals.

• Louisa-Muscatine beat No. 13 Mount Vernon 10-6 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 West Liberty 10-2 in the semifinals.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Carlisle (37-3) vs. No. 3 North Scott (28-14), 5:45 p.m.

How they got here

• Carlisle beat Denison-Schleswig 10-1 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 West Delaware 7-6 (8 innings) in the semifinals.

• North Scott beat No. 14 Oskaloosa 3-2 (8 innings) in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Charles City 3-2 (9 innings) in the semifinals.

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Waukee (40-3) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (31-10), 8 p.m.

How they got here

• Waukee beat No. 9 Ottumwa 8-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Johnston 3-1 in the semifinals.

• West Des Moines Valley beat No. 2 Fort Dodge 3-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Iowa City High 4-2 in the semifinals.

Follow state softball live

TV: Iowa Public TV

Watch online: Iowa Public TV

Live stats: IGHSAU