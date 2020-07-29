Iowa high school state softball 2020: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, updates

Wednesday is semifinal day at the Iowa high school state softball tournament in Fort Dodge with 10 games on the schedule. The championship matchups will be set in all five classes by the end of the day.

An unconventional setup this year means not every game will be live streamed on the IGHSAU Digital Network, but you can find what is available here throughout the day, plus the latest scores and updates.

State softball coverage

» Kennedy handles Pleasant Valley, reaches 5A state softball semifinals

» Winterset hits it hard early, sidelines West Delaware in Class 4A

» Mount Vernon gets past Humboldt with defense and Nicole Sullivan's slam

» Lisbon returns to state softball semifinals for 3rd straight year

» Williamsburg gets gem from freshman Peyton Driscoll to beat Algona

» North Linn makes quick work of Ridge View in Class 2A quarterfinals

» Updated state softball brackets, schedules for all 5 classes

Wednesday's state softball schedule

Wednesday’s state softball schedule

5A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (19-2), 11 a.m. — Watch Live

4A: No. 10 Winterset (15-7) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9), 11:30 a.m. — Watch Live

5A: No. 1 Fort Dodge (27-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (22-8), 12:30 p.m.

4A: No. 1 Carlisle (19-3) vs. No. 5 North Scott (17-9), 1 p.m. — Watch Live

3A: No. 2 Davenport Assumption (20-5) vs. No. 3 Williamsburg (24-4), 3 p.m. — Watch Live

2A: No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (19-5) vs. No. 3 Ogden (20-3), 3:30 p.m. — Watch Live

3A: No. 1 Albia (20-1) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (21-4), 4:30 p.m.

2A: No. 1 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 4 Northeast (20-2), 5 p.m.

1A: No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (20-1) vs. No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (19-2), 7 p.m. — Watch Live

1A: No. 8 Lisbon (21-3) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (17-1), 7:30 p.m. — Watch Live

State softball live updates