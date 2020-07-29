Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, updates

Lisbon's McKenna Nelson (left) leaps into the air after making the final out of the game by tagging out Newell-Fonda's M
Lisbon's McKenna Nelson (left) leaps into the air after making the final out of the game by tagging out Newell-Fonda's McKenna Sievers at first base during the seventh inning of their class 1A quarterfinal game at Harlan & Hazel Rogers Sports Complex Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Lisbon won 3-0. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Wednesday is semifinal day at the Iowa high school state softball tournament in Fort Dodge with 10 games on the schedule. The championship matchups will be set in all five classes by the end of the day.

An unconventional setup this year means not every game will be live streamed on the IGHSAU Digital Network, but you can find what is available here throughout the day, plus the latest scores and updates.

State softball coverage

» Kennedy handles Pleasant Valley, reaches 5A state softball semifinals

» Winterset hits it hard early, sidelines West Delaware in Class 4A

» Mount Vernon gets past Humboldt with defense and Nicole Sullivan's slam

» Lisbon returns to state softball semifinals for 3rd straight year

» Williamsburg gets gem from freshman Peyton Driscoll to beat Algona

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

» North Linn makes quick work of Ridge View in Class 2A quarterfinals

» Updated state softball brackets, schedules for all 5 classes

 

Watch state softball live

5A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (19-2), 11 a.m. 

 

4A: No. 10 Winterset (15-7) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9), 11:30 a.m.

 

Wednesday’s state softball schedule

5A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (19-2), 11 a.m. — Watch Live

4A: No. 10 Winterset (15-7) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9), 11:30 a.m. — Watch Live

5A: No. 1 Fort Dodge (27-3) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (22-8), 12:30 p.m.

4A: No. 1 Carlisle (19-3) vs. No. 5 North Scott (17-9), 1 p.m. — Watch Live

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holding Our Own

Receive a $20 gift card when you spend $150 at local Johnson County participating businesses!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

3A: No. 2 Davenport Assumption (20-5) vs. No. 3 Williamsburg (24-4), 3 p.m. — Watch Live

2A: No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (19-5) vs. No. 3 Ogden (20-3), 3:30 p.m. — Watch Live

3A: No. 1 Albia (20-1) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (21-4), 4:30 p.m.

2A: No. 1 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 4 Northeast (20-2), 5 p.m.

1A: No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (20-1) vs. No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (19-2), 7 p.m. — Watch Live

1A: No. 8 Lisbon (21-3) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (17-1), 7:30 p.m. — Watch Live

 

State softball live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Lisbon vs. Newell-Fonda, Class 1A Iowa high school state softball quarterfinals

Lisbon returns to state softball semifinals for the 3rd straight year

Williamsburg gets state softball gem from freshman Peyton Driscoll to beat Algona

Photos: Williamsburg vs. Algona, Class 3A Iowa high school state softball quarterfinals

North Linn makes quick work of Ridge View at state softball for 30th straight win

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Plans for mini golf course in works for Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines

Cedar Rapids families have till Aug. 5 to decide on virtual or in-school learning

Iowa City schools consider delaying first day of school until September

Four Oaks youth counselor accused of harboring runaways

North Liberty urges residents to wear face masks, calls on businesses to adopt mask policies

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.