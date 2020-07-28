Iowa high school state softball 2020: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state softball tournament continues Tuesday in Fort Dodge with 10 more quarterfinal games across three classes.

An unconventional setup this year means not every game will be live streamed on the IGHSAU Digital Network, but you can find what is available here throughout the day, plus the latest scores and updates.

State softball coverage

Watch state softball live

2A: No. 1 North Linn vs. Ridge View, 11 a.m.

2A: No. 4 Northeast vs. No. 6 Central Springs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s state softball schedule

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Ridge View (11-8), 11 a.m. — Watch Live

No. 4 Northeast (19-2) vs. No. 6 Central Springs (17-3), 11:30 a.m. — Watch Live

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. No. 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Williamsburg (23-4) vs. No. 6 Algona (16-1), 1 p.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (19-1) vs. No. 12 Mason City Newman (19-3), 3 p.m. — Watch Live

No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (18-2) vs. No. 5 Wayne (17-4), 3:30 p.m. — Watch Live

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4), 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ogden (19-3) vs. No. 10 Mount Ayr (10-4), 5 p.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 2 Newell-Fonda (18-2) vs. No. 8 Lisbon (20-3), 7 p.m. — Watch Live

No. 3 Clarksville (16-1) vs. No. 6 Akron-Westfield (17-2), 7:30 p.m. — Watch Live

State softball live updates