Iowa high school state softball 2020: Tuesday's live stream, schedule, updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state softball tournament continues Tuesday in Fort Dodge with 10 more quarterfinal games across three classes.
An unconventional setup this year means not every game will be live streamed on the IGHSAU Digital Network, but you can find what is available here throughout the day, plus the latest scores and updates.
State softball coverage
Watch state softball live
2A: No. 1 North Linn vs. Ridge View, 11 a.m.
2A: No. 4 Northeast vs. No. 6 Central Springs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday’s state softball schedule
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Ridge View (11-8), 11 a.m. — Watch Live
No. 4 Northeast (19-2) vs. No. 6 Central Springs (17-3), 11:30 a.m. — Watch Live
Class 3A Quarterfinals
No. 2 Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. No. 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 Williamsburg (23-4) vs. No. 6 Algona (16-1), 1 p.m.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (19-1) vs. No. 12 Mason City Newman (19-3), 3 p.m. — Watch Live
No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (18-2) vs. No. 5 Wayne (17-4), 3:30 p.m. — Watch Live
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) vs. Underwood (14-4), 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Ogden (19-3) vs. No. 10 Mount Ayr (10-4), 5 p.m.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
No. 2 Newell-Fonda (18-2) vs. No. 8 Lisbon (20-3), 7 p.m. — Watch Live
No. 3 Clarksville (16-1) vs. No. 6 Akron-Westfield (17-2), 7:30 p.m. — Watch Live