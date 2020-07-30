Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Thursday's championship schedule, TV, live stream, updates

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Alyssa Martin throws to first base for the out during the sixth inning of their class 5A semifina
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Alyssa Martin throws to first base for the out during the sixth inning of their class 5A semifinal game against the Muscatine Muskies at Harlan & Hazel Rogers Sports Complex Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Kennedy won 9-0. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The first two championship games of the 2020 Iowa high school state softball tournament are Thursday night in Fort Dodge with Class 5A and Class 4A taking the field.

Find score updates and TV and streaming information here.

State softball coverage

» Mya Dodge, Abby Spore 'make it hurt;' Kennedy blasts Muscatine

» Updated state softball brackets, schedules for all 5 classes

 

Watch state softball live

 

TV: Iowa PBS

Live stream: Iowa PBS

 

Thursday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Fort Dodge (28-3) vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-2), 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Carlisle (20-3) vs. No. 10 Winterset (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

 

State softball live updates

