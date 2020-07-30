Iowa high school state softball 2020: Thursday's championship schedule, TV, live stream, updates

The first two championship games of the 2020 Iowa high school state softball tournament are Thursday night in Fort Dodge with Class 5A and Class 4A taking the field.

Find score updates and TV and streaming information here.

State softball coverage

Watch state softball live

TV: Iowa PBS

Live stream: Iowa PBS

Thursday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Fort Dodge (28-3) vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-2), 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Carlisle (20-3) vs. No. 10 Winterset (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

State softball live updates