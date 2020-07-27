Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2020: Monday's live stream, schedule, updates

Mount Vernon's Camryn Streicher races the throw to home plate during a 2019 state tournament game against Louisa-Muscati
Mount Vernon's Camryn Streicher races the throw to home plate during a 2019 state tournament game against Louisa-Muscatine Falcons at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2020 Iowa high school state softball tournament begins Monday in Fort Dodge with 10 quarterfinal games across three classes.

An unconventional setup this year means not every game will be live streamed on the IGHSAU Digital Network, but you can find what is available here throughout the day, plus the latest scores and updates.

Watch state softball live

Class 5A: No. 1 Fort Dodge vs. No. 13 Bettendorf, 11 a.m.

Class 5A: No. 4 Waukee vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, 11:30 a.m.

 

Monday’s state softball schedule

Class 5A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Fort Dodge (26-3) vs. No. 13 Bettendorf (19-6), 11 a.m. — Watch Live

No. 4 Waukee (23-4) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (21-8), 11:30 a.m. — Watch Live

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (23-1) vs. No. 9 Pleasant Valley (17-6), 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (23-4) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (18-2), 1 p.m.

Class 4A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Carlisle (18-3) vs. Le Mars (14-5), 3 p.m. — Watch Live

No. 5 North Scott (16-9) vs. No. 7 Charles City (13-3), 3:30 p.m. — Watch Live

No. 2 West Delaware (21-4) vs. No. 10 Winterset (14-7), 4:30 p.m. — Watch Live

No. 3 Fairfield (24-1) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (19-9), 5 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Albia (19-1) vs. Creston (13-5), 7 p.m. — Watch Live

No. 4 Humboldt (20-2) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (20-4), 7:30 p.m. — Watch Live

Live state softball updates

The Gazette

