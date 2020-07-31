Iowa high school state softball 2020: Friday's championship live stream, TV, schedule, updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state softball tournament concludes Friday with championship games in Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A in Fort Dodge.

Find score updates and TV and streaming information here.

State softball coverage

» No. 1 Albia gets past Mount Vernon with late home run

» North Linn blasts 5 home runs against Northeast in 2A semifinals

» Kori Wedeking and Clarksville stifle Lisbon in 1A semifinals again

» Cedar Rapids Kennedy is the 5A state softball champion

» Kaylin Kinney, one of Iowa's all-time bests, cements legacy with state title

» Updated state softball brackets, schedules for all 5 classes

Watch state softball live

TV: Iowa PBS

Live stream: Iowa PBS

Friday's state softball schedule

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Albia (21-1) vs. No. 3 Williamsburg (25-4), 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 3 Ogden (21-3), 5 p.m.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (21-1) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (18-1), 7:30 p.m.

State softball live updates