Iowa high school state softball 2019: Wednesday's schedule, scores, live streams

It’s semifinal Wednesday at the Iowa high school state softball tournament. By the end of the day, championship matchups will be determined in all five classes at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Find the schedule and live stream links below. This post will be updated with the latest scores and area coverage.
Watch Live
Class 1A: No. 1 Collins-Maxwell vs. No. 4 Newell-Fonda
Class 3A: No. 1 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 6 Waterloo Columbus
Wednesday's state softball schedule
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. No. 4 Newell-Fonda (38-5), 11 a.m.
No. 2 Lisbon (33-6) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (32-1), 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (36-4), 11:30 a.m.
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) vs. No. 4 West Liberty (29-5), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 North Linn (40-4) vs. No. 9 Mount Ayr (26-2), 3 p.m.
No. 5 East Marshall (32-4) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (21-9), 5 p.m.
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Carlisle (36-3) vs. No. 6 West Delaware (31-10), 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Scott (27-14) vs. No. 4 Charles City (36-3), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Waukee (39-3) vs. No. 5 Johnston (35-8), 7 p.m.
No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (30-10) vs. No. 6 Iowa City High (35-7), 7:30 p.m.