Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2019: Wednesday's schedule, scores, live streams

Semifinals in all 5 classes

Iowa City High's Ayana Lindsey pitches during the first inning of their class 5A quarterfinal game against the Iowa City High Little Hawks at the 2019 Iowa Girls' High School State Softball Championships at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. City High won 10-2. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s semifinal Wednesday at the Iowa high school state softball tournament. By the end of the day, championship matchups will be determined in all five classes at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Find the schedule and live stream links below. This post will be updated with the latest scores and area coverage.

State softball coverage

» Iowa City High rocks — and shocks — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 10-2

» West Delaware gets the one that matters most against Independence

» Isabelle True's no-hitter sets up 'awkward and intense' meeting with former teammates

» Mount Vernon falls to Louisa-Muscatine in Class 3A quarterfinals

» Tuesday's state softball scores and coverage

» Monday's state softball scores and coverage

» Updated state softball pairings and schedule

 

Wednesday's state softball schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (26-1) vs. No. 4 Newell-Fonda (38-5), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Lisbon (33-6) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (32-1), 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (39-2) vs. No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (36-4), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) vs. No. 4 West Liberty (29-5), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (40-4) vs. No. 9 Mount Ayr (26-2), 3 p.m.

No. 5 East Marshall (32-4) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (21-9), 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Carlisle (36-3) vs. No. 6 West Delaware (31-10), 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (27-14) vs. No. 4 Charles City (36-3), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (39-3) vs. No. 5 Johnston (35-8), 7 p.m.

No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (30-10) vs. No. 6 Iowa City High (35-7), 7:30 p.m.

The Gazette

