Iowa high school softball regional finals: Tuesday's 4A, 5A schedule, live updates

There are 16 bids left for the 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament, and they’re set to be awarded Tuesday night in Class 5A and Class 4A regional finals around the state.

Here’s a look at the schedule.

[Monday's 1A, 2A, 3A regional final scores and coverage]

We’ll update this post with all the scores and area coverage as the night progresses.

Class 4A

REGION 1

No. 14 Oskaloosa (24-14) at No. 2 Adel ADM (28-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 2

Boone (17-11) at No. 1 Carlisle (34-3), 7 p.m.

REGION 3

Mason City (18-21) at No. 4 Charles City (34-3), 7 p.m.

REGION 4

No. 8 Ballard (26-9) at No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes (23-14), 7 p.m.

REGION 5

Iowa City Liberty (21-21) at No. 5 Independence (29-11), 7 p.m.

Preview: This is a much more even matchup than rankings would indicate. Liberty opened some eyes with a five-inning, 11-0 waxing of No. 11 Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday, scoring eight runs in the first inning. That included a three-run home run by University of Iowa commit Brylee Klosterman; the junior is hitting .482 with 17 doubles this season. Independence has found its groove after an 8-7 start, following with 21 wins in its last 25 games. Senior pitcher Mackenzie Hupke, a Drake signee, is 19-6 with a 0.51 ERA and 262 strikeouts in 180 innings. Hupke is hitting .400 with 21 extra-base hits, and Allie Jo Zieser leads the Mustangs’ attack at .409, 35 runs and 28 RBIs.

Live coverage: Follow @douglasmilesCRG

REGION 6

Fairfield (22-18) at No. 3 North Scott (25-14), 7 p.m.

REGION 7

No. 9 DeWitt Central (28-8) at No. 6 West Delaware (29-10), 7 p.m.

Preview: The determination of a champion in the Wamac Conference East Division remains somewhat ambiguous — Central claims the best winning percentage at 18-5, while West Delaware and Solon won the most games, finishing 20-6. Nonetheless, Tuesday’s result at Manchester trumps whatever the conference determines. The teams battled to a split July 3 at DeWitt. West Delaware is a team that gets its strength from its whole rather than individual parts. Eight players are batting .320 or better, led by soph Eve Wedewer at .453 and 39 runs, and pitchers Emily Klostermann (17-5) and Macey Kleitsch (12-5) have similar numbers. McKenzie Rosenboom has 11 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Sabers, seeking their first state trip since 2005.

REGION 8

Sioux City Heelan (16-13) at Denison-Schleswig (25-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

REGION 1

Sioux City North (21-12) at No. 1 Waukee (37-3), 7 p.m.

REGION 2

Des Moines Hoover (18-10) at No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (28-10), 7 p.m.

REGION 3

Ankeny (20-18) at No. 2 Fort Dodge (33-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 4

Cedar Rapids Prairie (29-11) at No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (36-2), 7 p.m.

Preview: The last time these teams met in a regional final (2016), Kennedy was No. 1 and Prairie pulled a big upset. The Cougars have a big pitching advantage; their 0.55 ERA (fashioned by Kaylin Kinney and Jayme Scheck) is by far the best in 5A, and the Cougars have allowed 22 runs all season. That includes 7-0 and 1-0 verdicts against Prairie on June 6. At the plate, Kinney has been walked (usually intentionally) 48 times, but still has found the opportunity to hit 14 home runs. Prairie is far too good to be taken lightly. The Hawks have a nice mix of experience (senior pitcher Payton Akers is 15-4) and youth (the top four hitters are freshmen and sophomores, led by Alexis Barden at .414).

Live coverage: Follow @jtlinder

REGION 5

No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (32-7) at No. 6 Iowa City High (33-7), 7 p.m.

Preview: Along with Ottumwa-Muscatine, this is the game of the night in 5A. City High won a pair of one-run decisions May 23, and this promises to be just as dramatic. The Little Hawks have won 12 of their last 13 games, but had to sweat out an extra-inning win over Davenport West in the regional semifinals. Hempstead has been victorious in 15 of its last 16 contests. City leads 5A in home runs with 52, including 17 by Ayana Lindsey (.480, 69 runs) and 12 by Carey Koenig (.463, 48 RBIs). Hempstead will try to neutralize that power behind the pitching of Malarie Huseman (20-5, 1.10, 188 strikeouts). Katie Schaul is hitting .469 with 46 RBIs for the Mustangs.

Live coverage: Follow @jeje66

REGION 6

No. 12 Southeast Polk (24-16) at No. 4 Indianola (32-4), 7 p.m.

REGION 7

No. 9 Ottumwa (32-7) at No. 7 Muscatine (31-7), 7 p.m.

REGION 8

No. 10 Pleasant Valley (27-12) at No. 5 Johnston (33-8), 7 p.m.