Iowa high school softball preseason rankings: 4 Gazette area teams are No. 2

With softball season set to officially begin Monday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason rankings.
Opening at No. 1 are a pair of defending champions: Collins-Maxwell in Class 1A and Davenport Assumption in Class 3A. The other top-ranked teams are Durant (2A), Adel ADM (4A) and West Des Moines Valley (5A).
Des Moines Hoover, last year’s 4A champion, begins the season ranked No. 7 in 5A. Similarly, Louisa-Muscatine begins at No. 7 in 3A after winning last year’s 2A title.
Four Gazette area teams begin the season ranked No. 2: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5A), Independence (4A), North Linn (2A) and Lisbon (1A).
A pair of Iowa City schools are ranked No. 4: City High in Class 5A and Regina in Class 2A.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson comes in at No. 8 in 5A. West Delaware and Marion are side by side at No. 9 and No. 10 in Class 4A.
Solon is the highest-ranked area team in Class 3A at No. 5. West Liberty is No. 9, Mount Vernon 10th, Benton Community 12th.
Central City is No. 8 in 1A, while Sigourney rounds out the top 15.
Here are the complete rankings, with last year’s records in parentheses.
CLASS 5A
1. West Des Moines Valley (31-9)
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (33-6)
3. Fort Dodge (36-8)
4. Iowa City High (25-19)
5. Pleasant Valley (36-7)
6. Waukee (28-12)
7. Des Moines Hoover (22-7)
8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (36-9)
9. Johnston (27-10)
10. Ottumwa (28-12)
11. Des Moines East (22-17)
12. Ankeny (28-13)
13. Indianola (36-3)
14. Dubuque Hempstead (31-13)
15. Muscatine (27-14)
CLASS 4A
1. Adel ADM (35-8)
2. Independence (35-7)
3. Carlisle (31-6)
4. Charles City (33-8)
5. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-24)
6. Denison-Schleswig (29-5)
7. Oskaloosa (27-9)
8. Winterset (25-13)
9. West Delaware (24-16)
10. Marion (19-17)
11. Ballard (20-17)
12. Newton (24-7)
13. Burlington (31-10)
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-15)
15. Glenwood (19-13)
CLASS 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (39-3)
2. Humboldt (32-4)
3. Albia (32-6)
4. Waterloo Columbus (38-4)
5. Solon (27-8)
6. Treynor (23-5)
7. Louisa-Muscatine (38-6)
8. Atlantic (30-7)
9. West Liberty (24-10)
10. Mount Vernon (23-18)
11. North Polk (24-7)
12. Benton Community (28-15)
13. Des Moines Christian (24-7)
14. Roland-Story (30-5)
15. Centerville (20-12)
CLASS 2A
1. Durant (32-3)
2. North Linn (38-5)
3. Wilton (25-17)
4. Iowa City Regina (25-16)
5. East Marshall (26-8)
6. West Monona (26-9)
7. Central Springs (28-5)
8. Alta-Aurelia (22-5)
9. Van Meter (25-7)
10. Saint Ansgar (21-14)
11. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14)
12. Jesup (27-12)
13. West Sioux (25-9)
14. Emmetsburg (24-8)
15. Ogden (22-8)
CLASS 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell (30-1)
2. Lisbon (35-9)
3. Clarksville (21-6)
4. Akron-Westfield (27-5)
5. Newell-Fonda (26-14)
6. Ackley AGWSR (28-8)
7. Janesville (27-12)
8. Central City (32-11)
9. Glidden-Ralston (19-9)
10. Mason City Newman (28-7)
11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond (20-9)
12. Lansing Kee (35-6)
13. Sloan Westwood (23-12)
14. North Mahaska (21-9)
15. Sigourney (21-7)