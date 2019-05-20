Iowa high school softball preseason rankings: 4 Gazette area teams are No. 2

With softball season set to officially begin Monday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason rankings.

Opening at No. 1 are a pair of defending champions: Collins-Maxwell in Class 1A and Davenport Assumption in Class 3A. The other top-ranked teams are Durant (2A), Adel ADM (4A) and West Des Moines Valley (5A).

Des Moines Hoover, last year’s 4A champion, begins the season ranked No. 7 in 5A. Similarly, Louisa-Muscatine begins at No. 7 in 3A after winning last year’s 2A title.

Four Gazette area teams begin the season ranked No. 2: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5A), Independence (4A), North Linn (2A) and Lisbon (1A).

A pair of Iowa City schools are ranked No. 4: City High in Class 5A and Regina in Class 2A.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson comes in at No. 8 in 5A. West Delaware and Marion are side by side at No. 9 and No. 10 in Class 4A.

Solon is the highest-ranked area team in Class 3A at No. 5. West Liberty is No. 9, Mount Vernon 10th, Benton Community 12th.

Central City is No. 8 in 1A, while Sigourney rounds out the top 15.

Here are the complete rankings, with last year’s records in parentheses.

CLASS 5A

1. West Des Moines Valley (31-9)

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (33-6)

3. Fort Dodge (36-8)

4. Iowa City High (25-19)

5. Pleasant Valley (36-7)

6. Waukee (28-12)

7. Des Moines Hoover (22-7)

8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (36-9)

9. Johnston (27-10)

10. Ottumwa (28-12)

11. Des Moines East (22-17)

12. Ankeny (28-13)

13. Indianola (36-3)

14. Dubuque Hempstead (31-13)

15. Muscatine (27-14)

CLASS 4A

1. Adel ADM (35-8)

2. Independence (35-7)

3. Carlisle (31-6)

4. Charles City (33-8)

5. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-24)

6. Denison-Schleswig (29-5)

7. Oskaloosa (27-9)

8. Winterset (25-13)

9. West Delaware (24-16)

10. Marion (19-17)

11. Ballard (20-17)

12. Newton (24-7)

13. Burlington (31-10)

14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-15)

15. Glenwood (19-13)

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (39-3)

2. Humboldt (32-4)

3. Albia (32-6)

4. Waterloo Columbus (38-4)

5. Solon (27-8)

6. Treynor (23-5)

7. Louisa-Muscatine (38-6)

8. Atlantic (30-7)

9. West Liberty (24-10)

10. Mount Vernon (23-18)

11. North Polk (24-7)

12. Benton Community (28-15)

13. Des Moines Christian (24-7)

14. Roland-Story (30-5)

15. Centerville (20-12)

CLASS 2A

1. Durant (32-3)

2. North Linn (38-5)

3. Wilton (25-17)

4. Iowa City Regina (25-16)

5. East Marshall (26-8)

6. West Monona (26-9)

7. Central Springs (28-5)

8. Alta-Aurelia (22-5)

9. Van Meter (25-7)

10. Saint Ansgar (21-14)

11. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14)

12. Jesup (27-12)

13. West Sioux (25-9)

14. Emmetsburg (24-8)

15. Ogden (22-8)

CLASS 1A

1. Collins-Maxwell (30-1)

2. Lisbon (35-9)

3. Clarksville (21-6)

4. Akron-Westfield (27-5)

5. Newell-Fonda (26-14)

6. Ackley AGWSR (28-8)

7. Janesville (27-12)

8. Central City (32-11)

9. Glidden-Ralston (19-9)

10. Mason City Newman (28-7)

11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond (20-9)

12. Lansing Kee (35-6)

13. Sloan Westwood (23-12)

14. North Mahaska (21-9)

15. Sigourney (21-7)