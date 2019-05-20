Prep Softball

Iowa high school softball preseason rankings: 4 Gazette area teams are No. 2

Valley, ADM, Assumption, Durant, Collins-Maxwell start No. 1

Davenport Assumption’s Emma Johnson makes a catch in the outfield during the sixth inning of their Class 3A quarterfinal game against the Benton Community Bobcats at the 2018 Iowa Girls’ High School State Softball Championships at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Monday, July 16, 2018. Assumption won 14-4. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
With softball season set to officially begin Monday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason rankings.

Opening at No. 1 are a pair of defending champions: Collins-Maxwell in Class 1A and Davenport Assumption in Class 3A. The other top-ranked teams are Durant (2A), Adel ADM (4A) and West Des Moines Valley (5A).

Des Moines Hoover, last year’s 4A champion, begins the season ranked No. 7 in 5A. Similarly, Louisa-Muscatine begins at No. 7 in 3A after winning last year’s 2A title.

Four Gazette area teams begin the season ranked No. 2: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5A), Independence (4A), North Linn (2A) and Lisbon (1A).

A pair of Iowa City schools are ranked No. 4: City High in Class 5A and Regina in Class 2A.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson comes in at No. 8 in 5A. West Delaware and Marion are side by side at No. 9 and No. 10 in Class 4A.

Solon is the highest-ranked area team in Class 3A at No. 5. West Liberty is No. 9, Mount Vernon 10th, Benton Community 12th.

Central City is No. 8 in 1A, while Sigourney rounds out the top 15.

Here are the complete rankings, with last year’s records in parentheses.

CLASS 5A

1. West Des Moines Valley (31-9)

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (33-6)

3. Fort Dodge (36-8)

4. Iowa City High (25-19)

5. Pleasant Valley (36-7)

6. Waukee (28-12)

7. Des Moines Hoover (22-7)

8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (36-9)

9. Johnston (27-10)

10. Ottumwa (28-12)

11. Des Moines East (22-17)

12. Ankeny (28-13)

13. Indianola (36-3)

14. Dubuque Hempstead (31-13)

15. Muscatine (27-14)

 

CLASS 4A

1. Adel ADM (35-8)

2. Independence (35-7)

3. Carlisle (31-6)

4. Charles City (33-8)

5. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-24)

6. Denison-Schleswig (29-5)

7. Oskaloosa (27-9)

8. Winterset (25-13)

9. West Delaware (24-16)

10. Marion (19-17)

11. Ballard (20-17)

12. Newton (24-7)

13. Burlington (31-10)

14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-15)

15. Glenwood (19-13)

 

CLASS 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (39-3)

2. Humboldt (32-4)

3. Albia (32-6)

4. Waterloo Columbus (38-4)

5. Solon (27-8)

6. Treynor (23-5)

7. Louisa-Muscatine (38-6)

8. Atlantic (30-7)

9. West Liberty (24-10)

10. Mount Vernon (23-18)

11. North Polk (24-7)

12. Benton Community (28-15)

13. Des Moines Christian (24-7)

14. Roland-Story (30-5)

15. Centerville (20-12)

 

CLASS 2A

1. Durant (32-3)

2. North Linn (38-5)

3. Wilton (25-17)

4. Iowa City Regina (25-16)

5. East Marshall (26-8)

6. West Monona (26-9)

7. Central Springs (28-5)

8. Alta-Aurelia (22-5)

9. Van Meter (25-7)

10. Saint Ansgar (21-14)

11. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14)

12. Jesup (27-12)

13. West Sioux (25-9)

14. Emmetsburg (24-8)

15. Ogden (22-8)

 

CLASS 1A

1. Collins-Maxwell (30-1)

2. Lisbon (35-9)

3. Clarksville (21-6)

4. Akron-Westfield (27-5)

5. Newell-Fonda (26-14)

6. Ackley AGWSR (28-8)

7. Janesville (27-12)

8. Central City (32-11)

9. Glidden-Ralston (19-9)

10. Mason City Newman (28-7)

11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond (20-9)

12. Lansing Kee (35-6)

13. Sloan Westwood (23-12)

14. North Mahaska (21-9)

15. Sigourney (21-7)

