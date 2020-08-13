Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kaylin Kinney, Jayme Scheck earn first-team all-state honors

For what seems like forever, Kaylin Kinney and Jayme Scheck have comprised one of the top pitching duos in the state.

Last month, they were rewarded with a state championship. Today, they are honored with first-team all-state honors. Again.

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its all-state softball teams Thursday, with Kinney and Scheck representing Cedar Rapids Kennedy on the 5A list.

A senior and a University of Nebrasks signee, Kinney posted a 12-0 record with a 0.39 ERA. Scheck, a Drake-committed junior who battled back from hip surgery, added an 8-0 mark and a 0.67 ERA.

The result was a 26-1 record for the Cougars, who won their final 19 games and captured their first state title.

One of the most feared batters in state history, Kinney hit .614 this season with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. She ranks third all-time in Iowa with 55 homers, despite being walked — usually intentionally — 156 times.

Kennedy is one of three area 5A schools to land two players on the first team. Carey Koening and Ayana Lindsey of Iowa City High and Brylee Klosterman and Kara Maiers of Iowa City Liberty also were honored.

The Little Hawks and the Lightning both reached the 5A regional finals, with Liberty dropping a 1-0, 11-inning decision to Kennedy.

Class 2A runner-up North Linn earned three slots on the first team in its class. Abby Flanagan, Grace Flanagan and Hannah Bridgewater were honored.

Other teams with multiple first-teamers were West Delaware (4A, Macey Kleitsch and Heather Heims), Williamsburg (3A, Peyton Driscoll and Jill Holub), West Liberty (3A, Haylee Lehman and Austyn Crees) and Lisbon (1A, Peyton Robinson and Stacia Hall).

Williamsburg was the 3A runner-up, Lisbon finished fourth in 1A, West Delaware qualified in 4A and West Liberty was a 3A regional finalist.

Other area first teamers were Ainsley Schrock of Clear Creek Amana (4A), Ellie Tallman of Anamosa (3A), Alysa Harvey of Benton Community (3A), Jenna Sprague of Mount Vernon (3A), Jenna Jensen of Jesup (2A) and Nicki Henson of West Branch (2A).

Kennedy’s Maddison LeClere and Williamsburg’s Adam Berte were the 5A and 3A state coaches of the year.

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAMS

CLASS 5A

First Team

Jasmine Rumley, sr., Ankeny; Frannie Burnett, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Kaylin Kinney, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jayme Scheck, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Teagan Loew, sr., Des Moines Roosevelt; Loghen Schnetzer, sr., Fort Dodge; Jalen Adams, soph., Fort Dodge; Tristin Doster, jr., Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, jr., Indianola; Carey Koenig, jr., Iowa City High; Ayana Lindsey, jr., Iowa City High; Brylee Klosterman, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Kara Maiers, jr., Iowa City Liberty; Chloe Fehn, sr., Johnston; Rylie Moss, jr., Muscatine; Kacy Nickerson, sr., Ottumwa; Peggy Klingler, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alex Honnold, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Heidi Wheeler, jr., Waukee.

Coach of the year — Maddison LeClere, Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Second Team (Area Only)

Aliyah Walker, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Abby Spore, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Mya Dodge, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Ella Cook, jr., Iowa City High; Kiahna Hill, sr., Iowa City West; Kennedy Rentschler, sr., Linn-Mar.

Third Team (Area Only)

Skylar Phelps, jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Taylor Robinson, fr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Addy Alber, fr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Amaya Snyder, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie.

CLASS 4A

First Team

Abbie Hlas, sr., Adel ADM; Skylar Rigby, sr., Ballard; Emma Dighton, jr., Boone; Delaney Schnathorst, sr., Carlisle; Molly Hoekstra, sr., Carlisle; Kennedy Preston, sr., Carlisle; Chloe Gallegos, sr., Charles City; Ainsley Schrock, sr., Clear Creek Amana; Molly Cooney, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Allison Rebling, sr., Fairfield; Healey Bach, jr., Lewis Central; Brooke Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Haley Downe, jr., Norwalk; Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Anna Chapman, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Macey Kleitsch, sr., West Delaware; Heather Heims, jr., West Delaware; Jena Young, fr., Winterset; Thea Banning, soph., Winterset.

Coach of the year — Steve Corkrean, Winterset.

Second Team (Area only)

Reagan Schutte, sr., Center Point-Urbana; Kellie Dallmeyer, jr., Washington; Kya Loffswold, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Third Team (Area only)

Megan Kessens, jr., Marion; Peyton Johnson, fr., Marion; Eve Wedewer, jr., West Delaware; Sydney Kennedy, jr., Western Dubuque; Sara Horsfield, jr., Western Dubuque.

CLASS 3A

First Team

Jena Lawrence, sr., Albia; Alex Beard, sr., Albia; Kameryn Etherington, sr., Algona; Ellie Tallman, sr., Anamosa; Anna Wohlers, jr., Davenport Assumption; Olivia Engler, jr., Atlantic; Alysa Harvey, jr., Benton Community; Brooke Zylstra, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche; Claire Mathews, jr., Centerville; Sara Keeler, sr., Creston; Laken Lienhard, sr., Crestwood; Ellie Jacobson, sr., Humboldt; Kendal Clark, jr., Humboldt; Carlie Thompson, sr., Humboldt; Jenna Sprague, soph., Mount Vernon; Hannah Foster, jr., North Polk; Lauren Summers, fr., West Burlington; Haylee Lehman, sr., West Liberty; Austyn Crees, sr., West Liberty; Peyton Driscoll, fr., Williamsburg; Jill Holub, sr., Williamsburg.

Coach of the year — Adam Berte, Williamsburg.

Second Team (Area Only)

Grace Lubben, jr., Anamosa; Nicole Sullivan, sr., Mount Vernon; Nadia Telecky, soph., Mount Vernon; Hilary Wilson, fr., Solon; Aubray Walters, sr., Wailliamsburg.

Third Team (Area Only)

Emily Watters, fr., Anamosa; Kalli Minger, sr., Anamosa; Emma Townsley, 8th, Benton Community; Allie Jo Zieser, sr., Independence; Kenzie Fischels, sr., Independence; Maia Bentley, soph., Mount Vernon; Sophia Kreutner, fr., Vinton-Shellsburg; Annika Headlington, jr., Waukon.

CLASS 2A

First Team

Madisyn Kelley, soph., Central Springs; Kaylea Fessler, soph., Central Springs; Kylie Doty, soph., Colfax-Mingo; Alli Boyle, jr., Earlham; Kodie Hoskey, sr., East Marshall; Jenna Jensen, sr., Jesup; Hailey Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Kylee Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Sam Stewart, sr., Mount Ayr; Alexis Ehlers, jr., Northeast; Abby Flanagan, sr., North Linn; Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn; Hannah Bridgewater, sr., North Linn; Hope Steinberger, sr., North Union; Denali Loecker, sr., Ogden; Chloe Morgan, sr., Pella Christian; Josie Sowers, jr., Pleasantville; Chelsey Huff, jr., Van Buren County; Nicki Henson, jr., West Branch; Lexi Lander, sr., West Monona.

Coach of the year — Mike Moses, Ogden.

Second Team (Area Only)

Sydney Cook jr., Alburnett; Keeley Schmitt, jr., Dyersville Beckman; Kristan Sadler, sr., Jesup; Alexis Larson, soph., Jesup; Annie Gahan, jr., Iowa City Regina.

Third Team (Area Only)

Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, jr., North Linn.

CLASS 1A

First Team

Makenna Kuper, jr., Ackley AGWSR; Natalie Nielsen, soph., Akron-Westfield; Jaden Harris, sr., Akron-Westfield; Mackenzie Meister, sr., Algona Garrigan; Madison Meister, sr., Algona Garrigan; Kori Wedeking, sr., Clarksville; Cheyenne Behrends, jr., Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, sr., Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, soph., Collins-Maxwell; Rylee Schnepf, soph., Le Mars Gehlen; T.J. Stoaks, jr., Lenox; Peyton Robinson, fr., Lisbon; Stacia Hall, jr., Lisbon; Bailey Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Lily Castle, sr., Mason City Newman; Hailey Worman, sr., Mason City Newman; Paige Leininger, sr., Mason City Newman; Taylor Knaack, sr., River Valley; Grace Bailey, soph., Twin Cedars; Emily Jones, soph., Wayne; Sterling Brandt, soph., Wayne; Shelby Skinner, jr., Westwood.

Coach of the Year — Katie Wedeking, Clarksville.

Second Team (Area Only)

Lilly Parrott, sr., Belle Plaine; Sara Reid, soph., Central City; Dani Laughlin, fr., Highland; Ryleigh Allgood, fr., Lisbon; Megan Stuhr, sr., Sigourney.

Third Team (Area Only)

Taylor Moel, jr., BGM; Josie Weber, soph., Turkey Valley.

