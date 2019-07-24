Prep Softball

Former Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks Alex Jacobson, Brian Erbe honored at state softball Friday

Jacobson going into Hall of Fame, Erbe earning Golden Plaque

Cedar Rapids Jefferson Coach Brian Erbe high-fives Lindsey Culver after Culver homered at the state softball tournament last year. Erbe will earn the IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction on Friday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/

FORT DODGE — A former player and former coach from Cedar Rapids Jefferson will be honored Friday at the state softball tournament.

Alex Jacobson was a five-year starter (2006-10) at third base for the J-Hawks, playing in four state tournaments, and was a two-time first-team all-state selection. At Rockhurst University, she was a four-year starter and set an NCAA all-division record by hitting home runs in eight consecutive games.

She will go into the Iowa Girls High School Softball Hall of Fame, prior to the Class 4A championship game, around 5:45 p.m., along with Susan Kies (Newell-Fonda, 2006-10), Kelsey Rethmeier (Winterset, 2001-05) and Miranda Kramer (Burlington, 2007-11).

Brian Erbe is the recipient of the IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction and will be honored before the 5A final, around 8 p.m. Friday. Erbe recorded a 534-203 record in 16 seasons at Cedar Rapids Xavier and Jefferson, taking both teams to state five times. He retired at Jefferson following the 2018 season.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

