Prep Softball

Familiar postseason softball foes, Benton Community and Solon meet again

Regional semifinals are Friday in 3A, 2A and 1A

Benton Community's Alyse Harvey throws to first after forcing out Davenport Assumption's Olivia Allen during the 2018 st
Benton Community’s Alyse Harvey throws to first after forcing out Davenport Assumption’s Olivia Allen during the 2018 state softball tournament. The Bobcats face Solon in a Class 3A regional semifinal Friday at Solon. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/

We’re deep into July. It’s the postseason. So it’s another softball reunion between Benton Community and Solon.

For the third straight summer — and the fourth time in six years — the Bobcats and the Spartans square off in a win-or-else scenario.

“We’ve been in each other’s path a few times,” Bobcats Coach Eric Stenberg said. “We’re familiar with them; they’re familiar with us. I imagine our girls are ready to play, and I’m sure Solon will be.”

Benton (14-8) earned a regular-season sweep from the Spartans (20-13) by verdicts of 15-11 and 7-6 on July 6 at Solon. The rematch, a Class 3A regional semifinal, is 7 p.m. Friday at Solon.

“We hit the ball well last time we played,” Stenberg said. “I think if we continue to keep hitting, obviously, we’ll be successful.”

Solon ousted Benton in last year’s regional semifinals, 5-0. The Bobcats earned a 4-2 regional-final win in 2018. The biggie was in 2015, when the Spartans prevailed, 3-1, in the state final.

Friday’s slate of 3A, 2A and 1A regional semifinals will be finalized after a handful of regional quarterfinals — postponed Wednesday due to rain — are completed Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Benton has scored 87 runs in a seven-game winning streak, including a 15-2, three-inning romp over Iowa Falls-Alden on Wednesday. Junior Alyse Harvey is hitting .526 with 21 runs and 23 RBIs. Freshman Hilary Wilson (35) leads a pack of four Spartans with 30 RBIs or more. Solon is hitting .410 as a team.

All of the ranked area teams remain alive, with one exception. Cascade pulled a 2A surprise Wednesday, knocking off No. 7 Jesup, 3-2.

“Oh, gosh, it was so exciting,” Cougars Coach Sonya McCormick said. “My heart was beating out of my chest. We got on top right away. Throughout the year, we had struggled in staying in the game the whole way. We have eight juniors, and only one of them played varsity last year.

“But (Wednesday), we got it done.”

The Cougars (6-8) return to Jesup on Friday to face Iowa City Regina (7-13) or Alburnett (7-11).

“We’re starting to get that killer mindset,” said McCormick, a first-year head coach who graduated from Monticello in 2016 and played college ball at Viterbo University. “The girls have realized how much they want it.”

Cascade’s prolonged postseason presence is a surprise. Starmont’s is a shock. Winners of one regular-season game, the Stars have won twice in the tournament series and take a 3-11 mark into their 1A contest at No. 3 Clarksville (14-1).

Friday’s Class 3A regional semifinals

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 5

Roland-Story (9-10) at Williamsburg (21-4)

Benton Community (14-8) at Solon (20-13)

Region 7

Independence (11-13) at Mount Vernon (18-4)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (9-7) at Anamosa (12-1)

Region 8

Columbus Community (3-7)/Davenport Assumption (15-5) vs. Mid-Prairie (2-11), at Assumption

Central Lee (9-10)/West Burlington (14-3) vs. Camanche (6-7)/West Liberty (13-1), at West Liberty

Friday’s Class 2A regional semifinals

(All games, 7 p.m.)

Region 6

Hudson (8-7) at North Linn (21-0)

West Fork (4-10) at Waterloo Columbus (8-5)

Region 7

Dyersville Beckman (7-13) at Northeast (17-2)

Alburnett (8-11)/Iowa City Regina (8-13) vs. Cascade (6-8), at Jesup

Region 8

Louisa-Muscatine (16-4)/Van Buren County (9-7) vs. West Branch (7-8), at Letts

Durant (11-4)/Wapello (11-5) vs. Mediapolis (5-11)/Wilton (13-3), at Wilton

Friday’s Class 1A regional semifinals

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Region 4

Algona Garrigan (11-6) vs. Saint Ansgar (10-6), at Algona H.S., 5 p.m.

Lansing Kee (9-6) at Mason City Newman (17-2)

Region 6

Sigourney (15-4)/English Valleys (11-5) at Lynnville-Sully (16-2)

North Mahaska (10-7) vs. New London (8-6)/Winfield-Mount Union (8-4), at Winfield

Region 7

Starmont (3-11) at Clarksville (14-1)

Janesville (9-7) at Ackley AGWSR (9-4)

Region 8

Lone Tree (6-9) at Lisbon (18-3)

Easton Valley (2-7)/Bellevue Marquette (9-4) at Central City (10-4)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hannah Bridgewater's speed ignites North Linn softball, then her slam makes it a quick night

Photos: MFL MarMac vs. North Linn, Iowa high school softball

Xavier, Marion collide Thursday in battle of surging 4A softball squads

Hannah Bridgewater has enjoyed her time at North Linn

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes in Cedar Rapids

Test Iowa is a failure

Father of Malik Sheets hopes S10,000 reward will lead to son's killer

Mother of missing girl, Breasia Terrell, clings to hope as search continues

NEST Design and Decor opens in Cedar Rapids, gives owner the busiest time of her life

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.