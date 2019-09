CEDAR RAPIDS — Prairie High School softball coach Erin Johnson has resigned her post, accepting a job as an assistant on the University of Iowa staff, Prairie Athletics Director Rocky Bennett confirmed Monday.

Johnson coached the Hawks for two seasons, posting a 57-25 record.

A former all-stater at Cedar Rapids Jefferson as Erin Doud, Johnson played for the Hawkeyes from 1998 through 2001, playing at the Women’s College World Series.

