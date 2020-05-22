Entire softball postseason is moved back one week

The entire Iowa high school softball postseason has been moved back one week.

Friday, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced that the state tournament will be reset for July 27-31, still at the Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge. All five classes will compete there.

In Wednesday’s press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she reopen school activities June 1. Later Wednesday, the boards from the Girls Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association unanimously voted to start the summer-sports seasons that day.

Softball and baseball teams may begin practice June 1, with competition starting June 15.

Here is the revised softball postseason:

Monday, July 13 — 1A/2A regionals

Wednesday, July 15 — 1A/2A/3A regionals

Thursday, July 16 — 4A/5A regionals

Friday, July 17 — 1A/2A/3A regionals

Saturday, July 18 — 4A/5A regionals

Monday, July 20 — 1A/2A/3A regional finals

Tuesday, July 21 — 4A/5A regional finals

Monday-Friday, July 27-31 — State tournament

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com