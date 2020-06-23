CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus precautions impact 2 MVC softball doubleheaders Tuesday

As players await test results, Waterloo West at Linn-Mar and Prairie at Washington are on hold

Two Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheaders were postponed Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns. (The Gazette)
06:34PM | Tue, June 23, 2020

05:18PM | Tue, June 23, 2020

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

03:20PM | Tue, June 23, 2020

Johnson County sees double-digit increases in coronavirus cases for se ...

12:32PM | Mon, June 22, 2020

Iowa passes 26,000 positive coronavirus cases as testing numbers dip
Two softball doubleheaders involving Metro teams were postponed Tuesday due to COVID-19 precautions.

Waterloo West was scheduled to play at Linn-Mar, and Cedar Rapids Prairie was supposed to play at Cedar Rapids Washington.

Tonya Moe, associate athletics director at Linn-Mar, said that West has a team member waiting for test results. If those are negative, the doubleheader will be made up at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Gazette learned Tuesday that Prairie has a player with test results pending. A potential makeup date has not been released for that.

Prairie is scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Xavier on Thursday.

