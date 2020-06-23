Coronavirus precautions impact 2 MVC softball doubleheaders Tuesday

Two softball doubleheaders involving Metro teams were postponed Tuesday due to COVID-19 precautions.

Waterloo West was scheduled to play at Linn-Mar, and Cedar Rapids Prairie was supposed to play at Cedar Rapids Washington.

Tonya Moe, associate athletics director at Linn-Mar, said that West has a team member waiting for test results. If those are negative, the doubleheader will be made up at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Gazette learned Tuesday that Prairie has a player with test results pending. A potential makeup date has not been released for that.

Prairie is scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Xavier on Thursday.

