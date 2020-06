LISBON — Softball coach Bob Bunting reached the 1,200-win plateau Thursday when Lisbon swept Calamus-Wheatland, 12-0 and 15-5, in a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader at the field that bears his name.

Bunting, 75, is in his 51st year at Lisbon. He owns a record of 1,200-632. He has led eight teams to state, including championships in 1994, 1995 and 1996. The Lions were third last year.

Lisbon is 4-0 this season.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com