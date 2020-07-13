Gazette area softball Super 10 rankings: Top contenders keep rolling

The Gazette’s area softball Super 10, through games played Saturday, July 11:
|1.
|
North Linn
20-0 (12-0 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 26
Previous: No. 1
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
19-1 (12-0 MVC Valley)
|Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 2
|3.
|
Iowa City High
16-2 (8-0 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 3
|4.
|
West Liberty
12-1 (10-1 River Valley)
|Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 4
|5.
|
West Delaware
18-4 (16-2 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 5
|6.
|
Williamsburg
20-4 (17-3 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 6
|7.
|
Anamosa
11-1 (10-1 River Valley)
|Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 7
|8.
|
Mount Vernon
17-4 (15-4 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 8
|9.
|
Iowa City Liberty
14-8 (8-4 MVC Valley)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
|10.
|
Lisbon
17-3 (14-2 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 5
Previous: NR
Dropped out: Western Dubuque (9), Cedar Rapids Prairie (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-1), 2. Iowa City High (16-2), 3. Iowa City Liberty (14-8), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-6), 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (11-10)
Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (18-4), 2. Western Dubuque (9-5), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-9), 4. Marion (14-7), 5. Clear Creek Amana (13-8)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (12-1), 2. Williamsburg (20-4), 3. Anamosa (11-1), 4. Mount Vernon (17-4), 5. Benton Community (13-8)
Class 2A — 1. North Linn (20-0), 2. Jesup (14-4), 3. Iowa City Regina (7-12), 4. West Branch (6-8), 5. MFL MarMac (10-5)
Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (17-3), 2. Turkey Valley (17-1), 3. Sigourney (13-4), 4. Central City (9-4), 5. East Buchanan (9-4)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All
Iowa City High 8-0 16-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-1 10-6
Western Dubuque 6-2 9-5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-4 13-9
Waterloo East 5-9 7-13
Cedar Falls 1-3 2-5
Dubuque Senior 1-9 2-14
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-10 0-14
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12-0 19-1
Iowa City Liberty 8-4 14-8
Dubuque Hempstead 9-5 15-5
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-6 11-10
Linn-Mar 6-8 10-10
Iowa City West 5-11 7-13
Dubuque Wahlert 4-10 9-12
Waterloo West 2-10 2-14
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
West Delaware 16-2 18-4
Mount Vernon 15-4 17-4
DeWitt Central 9-5 9-13
Marion 11-7 14-7
Solon 13-11 18-13
Dyersville Beckman 5-12 6-13
Maquoketa 4-14 4-16
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Williamsburg 17-3 20-4
Benton Community 13-7 13-8
Clear Creek Amana 12-8 13-8
Independence 10-11 10-13
Center Point-Urbana 5-16 5-16
Vinton-Shellsburg 2-16 5-17
South Tama 0-16 3-19
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Northeast 11-1 16-2
Anamosa 10-1 11-1
Camanche 5-6 5-6
Cascade 4-8 4-8
Monticello 2-8 2-9
North Cedar 2-10 2-10
Bellevue 1-7 1-9
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Liberty 10-1 12-1
Wilton 10-3 12-3
Durant 8-3 10-4
West Branch 6-5 6-8
Iowa City Regina 7-6 7-13
Tipton 3-9 4-11
Mid-Prairie 1-11 1-11
TRI-RIVERS Conf. All
North Linn 12-0 20-0
Lisbon 14-2 17-3
Central City 9-3 9-4
Bellevue Marquette 8-3 8-4
East Buchanan 9-4 9-4
Alburnett 6-6 7-11
Springville 7-7 9-7
Maquoketa Valley 6-9 7-9
Edgewood-Colesburg 6-9 7-10
Calamus-Wheatland 4-10 4-13
Midland 2-12 3-13
Easton Valley 0-7 0-7
Starmont 0-10 1-11
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com