Gazette area softball Super 10 rankings: Top contenders keep rolling

Iowa City Liberty, Lisbon climb onto the list

Iowa City Liberty softball coach Jeff Kelley hugs Kara Maiers (12) after she pitches a no-hitter against Linn-Mar on Jul
Iowa City Liberty softball coach Jeff Kelley hugs Kara Maiers (12) after she pitches a no-hitter against Linn-Mar on July 1. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s area softball Super 10, through games played Saturday, July 11:

1.

North Linn

20-0 (12-0 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 26
Previous: No. 1
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

19-1 (12-0 MVC Valley)
Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 2
 
3.

Iowa City High

16-2 (8-0 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 3
 
4.

West Liberty

12-1 (10-1 River Valley)
Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 4
 
5.

West Delaware

18-4 (16-2 Wamac)
Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 5
 
6.

Williamsburg

20-4 (17-3 Wamac)
Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 6
 
7.

Anamosa

11-1 (10-1 River Valley)

Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 7
 
8.

Mount Vernon

17-4 (15-4 Wamac)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 8
 
9.

Iowa City Liberty

14-8 (8-4 MVC Valley)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
 
10.

Lisbon

17-3 (14-2 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 5
Previous: NR
 
 

Dropped out: Western Dubuque (9), Cedar Rapids Prairie (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-1), 2. Iowa City High (16-2), 3. Iowa City Liberty (14-8), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-6), 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (11-10)

Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (18-4), 2. Western Dubuque (9-5), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-9), 4. Marion (14-7), 5. Clear Creek Amana (13-8)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (12-1), 2. Williamsburg (20-4), 3. Anamosa (11-1), 4. Mount Vernon (17-4), 5. Benton Community (13-8)

Class 2A — 1. North Linn (20-0), 2. Jesup (14-4), 3. Iowa City Regina (7-12), 4. West Branch (6-8), 5. MFL MarMac (10-5)

Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (17-3), 2. Turkey Valley (17-1), 3. Sigourney (13-4), 4. Central City (9-4), 5. East Buchanan (9-4)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All

Iowa City High 8-0 16-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-1 10-6

Western Dubuque 6-2 9-5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-4 13-9

Waterloo East 5-9 7-13

Cedar Falls 1-3 2-5

Dubuque Senior 1-9 2-14

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-10 0-14

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12-0 19-1

Iowa City Liberty 8-4 14-8

Dubuque Hempstead 9-5 15-5

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-6 11-10

Linn-Mar 6-8 10-10

Iowa City West 5-11 7-13

Dubuque Wahlert 4-10 9-12

Waterloo West 2-10 2-14

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

West Delaware 16-2 18-4

Mount Vernon 15-4 17-4

DeWitt Central 9-5 9-13

Marion 11-7 14-7

Solon 13-11 18-13

Dyersville Beckman 5-12 6-13

Maquoketa 4-14 4-16

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Williamsburg 17-3 20-4

Benton Community 13-7 13-8

Clear Creek Amana 12-8 13-8

Independence 10-11 10-13

Center Point-Urbana 5-16 5-16

Vinton-Shellsburg 2-16 5-17

South Tama 0-16 3-19

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Northeast 11-1 16-2

Anamosa 10-1 11-1

Camanche 5-6 5-6

Cascade 4-8 4-8

Monticello 2-8 2-9

North Cedar 2-10 2-10

Bellevue 1-7 1-9

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Liberty 10-1 12-1

Wilton 10-3 12-3

Durant 8-3 10-4

West Branch 6-5 6-8

Iowa City Regina 7-6 7-13

Tipton 3-9 4-11

Mid-Prairie 1-11 1-11

 

TRI-RIVERS Conf. All

North Linn 12-0 20-0

Lisbon 14-2 17-3

Central City 9-3 9-4

Bellevue Marquette 8-3 8-4

East Buchanan 9-4 9-4

Alburnett 6-6 7-11

Springville 7-7 9-7

Maquoketa Valley 6-9 7-9

Edgewood-Colesburg 6-9 7-10

Calamus-Wheatland 4-10 4-13

Midland 2-12 3-13

Easton Valley 0-7 0-7

Starmont 0-10 1-11

 

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

