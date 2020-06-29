Gazette area softball Super 10: Top 3 stay the same

The Gazette’s area softball Super 10 rankings, through games played Saturday, June 27:
|1.
|
North Linn
14-0 (8-0 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 20
Previous: No. 1
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
9-1 (4-0 MVC Valley)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 2
|3.
|
Iowa City High
10-2 (4-0 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 3
|4.
|
Williamsburg
10-2 (9-1 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 5
|5.
|
West Liberty
7-1 (5-1 River Valley)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 4
|6.
|
Anamosa
5-1 (5-1 River Valley)
|Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 8
|7.
|
Mount Vernon
10-2 (9-2 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 9
|8.
|
West Delaware
10-4 (10-2 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 10
|9.
|
Western Dubuque
Record: 6-2 (3-1 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
|10.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
6-4 (3-1 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Dropped out: Linn-Mar (7)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1), 2. Iowa City High (10-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-4), 4. Linn-Mar (6-2), 5. Iowa City Liberty (6-6)
Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (10-4), 2. Western Dubuque (6-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-6), 4. Clear Creek Amana (6-4), 5. Decorah (4-2)
Class 3A — 1. Williamsburg (10-2), 2. West Liberty (7-1), 3. Anamosa (5-1), 4. Mount Vernon (10-2), 5. Solon (11-5)
Class 2A — 1. North Linn (14-0), 2. Jesup (5-2), 3. Iowa City Regina (5-6), 4. Dyersville Beckman (5-8), 5. West Branch (3-4)
Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (8-1), 2. Turkey Valley (6-0), 3. Sigourney (7-1), 4. Central City (5-3), 5. English Valleys (5-2)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All
Iowa City High 4-0 10-2
Western Dubuque 3-1 6-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 6-4
Waterloo East 3-1 3-5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-3 4-6
Cedar Falls 1-3 2-5
Dubuque Senior 1-3 2-5
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-4 0-8
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
Dubuque Hempstead 4-0 8-0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-0 9-1
Linn-Mar 2-2 6-2
Dubuque Wahlert 2-2 5-4
Iowa City Liberty 2-2 6-6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-3 4-7
Iowa City West 1-3 2-5
Waterloo West 0-4 0-6
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
West Delaware 10-2 10-4
Mount Vernon 9-2 10-2
Solon 7-3 11-5
DeWitt Central 7-3 7-7
Marion 4-6 6-6
Dyersville Beckman 4-7 5-8
Maquoketa 2-10 2-11
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Williamsburg 9-1 10-2
Clear Creek Amana 6-4 6-4
Benton Community 4-4 4-5
Independence 4-7 4-7
Center Point-Urbana 3-8 3-8
Vinton-Shellsburg 1-5 3-7
South Tama 0-8 2-10
RIVER VALLEY EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Northeast 5-1 7-1
Anamosa 5-1 5-1
Camanche 1-4 1-4
Cascade 1-4 1-4
Monticello 1-4 1-4
Bellevue 1-5 1-7
North Cedar 0-4 0-4
RIVER VALLEY WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Wilton 6-1 6-1
West Liberty 5-1 7-1
Iowa City Regina 5-2 5-6
Durant 4-2 5-3
West Branch 3-2 3-4
Tipton 2-4 3-6
Mid-Prairie 0-4 0-4
TRI-RIVERS Conf. All
North Linn 8-0 14-0
Lisbon 7-1 8-1
Bellevue Marquette 6-2 6-3
East Buchanan 5-2 5-2
Central City 5-3 5-3
Edgewood-Colesburg 4-3 5-4
Alburnett 4-4 4-7
Springville 3-5 4-5
Maquoketa Valley 2-6 3-6
Calamus-Wheatland 2-6 2-8
Midland 1-6 2-6
Easton Valley 0-4 0-4
Starmont 0-4 0-5
