Prep Softball

Gazette area softball Super 10: Top 3 stay the same

Williamsburg rises to No. 4 after shutout of Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Addy Alber reacts after hitting a go-ahead home run in a softball split with Iowa City High last
Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Addy Alber reacts after hitting a go-ahead home run in a softball split with Iowa City High last Wednesday. Kennedy stays at No. 2, City High at No. 3 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s area softball Super 10 rankings, through games played Saturday, June 27:

1.

North Linn

14-0 (8-0 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 20
Previous: No. 1
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

9-1 (4-0 MVC Valley)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 2
 
3.

Iowa City High

10-2 (4-0 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 3
 
4.

Williamsburg

10-2 (9-1 Wamac)
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 5
 
5.

West Liberty

7-1 (5-1 River Valley)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 4
 
6.

Anamosa

5-1 (5-1 River Valley)
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 8
 
7.

Mount Vernon

10-2 (9-2 Wamac)

Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 9
 
8.

West Delaware

10-4 (10-2 Wamac)
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 10
 
9.

Western Dubuque

Record: 6-2 (3-1 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
 
10.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

6-4 (3-1 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
 
 

Dropped out: Linn-Mar (7)

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1), 2. Iowa City High (10-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-4), 4. Linn-Mar (6-2), 5. Iowa City Liberty (6-6)

Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (10-4), 2. Western Dubuque (6-2), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-6), 4. Clear Creek Amana (6-4), 5. Decorah (4-2)

Class 3A — 1. Williamsburg (10-2), 2. West Liberty (7-1), 3. Anamosa (5-1), 4. Mount Vernon (10-2), 5. Solon (11-5)

Class 2A — 1. North Linn (14-0), 2. Jesup (5-2), 3. Iowa City Regina (5-6), 4. Dyersville Beckman (5-8), 5. West Branch (3-4)

Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (8-1), 2. Turkey Valley (6-0), 3. Sigourney (7-1), 4. Central City (5-3), 5. English Valleys (5-2)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All

Iowa City High 4-0 10-2

Western Dubuque 3-1 6-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-1 6-4

Waterloo East 3-1 3-5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-3 4-6

Cedar Falls 1-3 2-5

Dubuque Senior 1-3 2-5

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-4 0-8

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

Dubuque Hempstead 4-0 8-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-0 9-1

Linn-Mar 2-2 6-2

Dubuque Wahlert 2-2 5-4

Iowa City Liberty 2-2 6-6

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-3 4-7

Iowa City West 1-3 2-5

Waterloo West 0-4 0-6

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

West Delaware 10-2 10-4

Mount Vernon 9-2 10-2

Solon 7-3 11-5

DeWitt Central 7-3 7-7

Marion 4-6 6-6

Dyersville Beckman 4-7 5-8

Maquoketa 2-10 2-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Williamsburg 9-1 10-2

Clear Creek Amana 6-4 6-4

Benton Community 4-4 4-5

Independence 4-7 4-7

Center Point-Urbana 3-8 3-8

Vinton-Shellsburg 1-5 3-7

South Tama 0-8 2-10

 

RIVER VALLEY EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Northeast 5-1 7-1

Anamosa 5-1 5-1

Camanche 1-4 1-4

Cascade 1-4 1-4

Monticello 1-4 1-4

Bellevue 1-5 1-7

North Cedar 0-4 0-4

RIVER VALLEY WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Wilton 6-1 6-1

West Liberty 5-1 7-1

Iowa City Regina 5-2 5-6

Durant 4-2 5-3

West Branch 3-2 3-4

Tipton 2-4 3-6

Mid-Prairie 0-4 0-4

 

TRI-RIVERS Conf. All

North Linn 8-0 14-0

Lisbon 7-1 8-1

Bellevue Marquette 6-2 6-3

East Buchanan 5-2 5-2

Central City 5-3 5-3

Edgewood-Colesburg 4-3 5-4

Alburnett 4-4 4-7

Springville 3-5 4-5

Maquoketa Valley 2-6 3-6

Calamus-Wheatland 2-6 2-8

Midland 1-6 2-6

Easton Valley 0-4 0-4

Starmont 0-4 0-5

 

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

