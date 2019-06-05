Prep Softball

Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 5, 2019

Kennedy, City High stay 1-2; West Delaware, Mount Vernon, Anamosa climb in

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jayme Scheck (10) pitched a one-hit shutout in the Cougars’ sweep over Linn-Mar on Tuesday. Kennedy holds a slim edge over Iowa City High atop the area Super Ten. The Cougars have doubleheaders against Cedar Rapids Prairie, City High and Cedar Rapids Jefferson between now and Wednesday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jayme Scheck (10) pitched a one-hit shutout in the Cougars’ sweep over Linn-Mar on Tuesday. Kennedy holds a slim edge over Iowa City High atop the area Super Ten. The Cougars have doubleheaders against Cedar Rapids Prairie, City High and Cedar Rapids Jefferson between now and Wednesday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s Gazette area softball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, June 4:

1.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

7-1 (6-0 MVC)
Streak: Won 3
Last week: No. 1
 
2.

Iowa City High

10-0 (8-0 MVC)
Streak: Won 11
Last week: No. 2
 
3.

North Linn

14-1 (10-0 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 8
Last week: No. 4
 
4.

Solon

9-1 (9-1 Wamac)
Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 3
 
5.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

8-2 (6-0 MVC)
Streak: Won 3
Last week: No. 5
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson

6-3 (5-1 MVC)
Streak: Won 3
Last week: No. 6
 
7.

West Delaware

8-2 (8-0 Wamac)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Streak: Won 8
Last week: NR
 
8.

Mount Vernon

7-3 (4-2 Wamac)
Streak: Won 1
Last week: NR
 
9.

Anamosa

12-0 (5-0 River Valley)
Streak: Won 12
Last week: NR
 
10.

Lisbon

6-2 (4-2 Tri-Rivers)
Streak: Won 2
Last week: No. 7
 

Dropped out: Independence (8), Iowa City Regina (9), Marion (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-1), 2. Iowa City High (10-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2), 4. C.R. Jefferson (6-3), 5. Linn-Mar (3-3)

Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (8-2), 2. Independence (8-5), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-4), 4. Marion (7-5), 5. Western Dubuque (5-7)

Class 3A — 1. Solon (9-1), 2. Mount Vernon (7-3), 3. Anamosa (12-0), 4. West Liberty (5-1), 5. Williamsburg (7-3)

Class 2A — 1. North Linn (14-1), 2. Dyersville Beckman (6-1), 3. Iowa City Regina (4-5), 4. Jesup (6-2), 5. Highland (3-2)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!

Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (6-2), 2. Central City (9-4), 3. Sigourney (7-3), 4. Springville (8-4), 5. East Buchanan (7-4)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City High 8-0 10-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 8-2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 7-4

Dubuque Senior 4-5 4-6

Cedar Falls 3-5 3-6

Western Dubuque 3-6 5-7

Cedar Rapids Washington 1-7 1-8

Waterloo East 0-8 0-10

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-0 7-1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-1 6-3

Dubuque Hempstead 7-3 7-3

Iowa City Liberty 4-2 4-6

Linn-Mar 3-3 3-3

Dubuque Wahlert 4-4 5-5

Iowa City West 1-5 3-7

Waterloo West 0-8 0-9

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

West Delaware 8-0 8-2

Solon 9-1 9-1

DeWitt Central 4-1 6-1

Dyersville Beckman 3-1 6-1

Mount Vernon 4-2 7-3

Marion 3-3 7-5

Maquoketa 2-5 2-5

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Williamsburg 4-2 7-3

Independence 5-5 8-5

Benton Community 3-4 5-6

Clear Creek Amana 1-4 1-4

South Tama 0-6 2-9

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-6 2-9

Center Point-Urbana 0-6 0-7

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All

Camanche 7-0 13-0

Anamosa 5-0 12-0

Northeast 3-1 6-2

Monticello 2-2 2-3

North Cedar 2-5 4-6

Cascade 1-6 2-6

Bellevue 0-8 0-9

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All

Iowa City Regina 4-0 4-5

Durant 6-1 9-2

West Liberty 4-1 5-1

Wilton 3-2 5-5

Mid-Prairie 2-4 3-7

West Branch 1-3 5-6

Tipton 0-7 0-9

 

TRI-RIVERS Conf. All

North Linn 10-0 14-1

Springville 6-2 8-4

Lisbon 4-2 6-2

Alburnett 4-2 6-5

Central City 5-3 9-4

Bellevue Marquette 2-2 3-2

Maquoketa Valley 3-3 5-5

East Buchanan 4-4 7-4

Calamus-Wheatland 4-4 4-6

Edgewood-Colesburg 2-4 5-5

Starmont 1-3 4-6

Easton Valley 1-7 1-9

Midland 0-10 0-13

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Kennedy pitchers limit Linn-Mar to 1 hit in MVC softball sweep

North Cedar baseball and softball photos

North Linn softball extends Tri-Rivers win streak to 30

Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: May 30, 2019

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

$2.5 million bail for man accused of fatally shooting two teens, injuring two others outside smoke shop

State pays Hiawatha woman $100K to settle DCS sexual harassment claims

Pfizer had clues its blockbuster drug could prevent Alzheimer's. Why didn't it tell the world?

Traffic stop nets 30 pounds of marijuana in Iowa City

Male driver killed after vehicle rolls on Highway 30, comes to rest in Morgan Creek

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.