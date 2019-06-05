Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 5, 2019

This week’s Gazette area softball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, June 4:
|1.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
7-1 (6-0 MVC)
|Streak: Won 3
Last week: No. 1
|2.
|
Iowa City High
10-0 (8-0 MVC)
|Streak: Won 11
Last week: No. 2
|3.
|
North Linn
14-1 (10-0 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 8
Last week: No. 4
|4.
|
Solon
9-1 (9-1 Wamac)
|Streak: Lost 1
Last week: No. 3
|5.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
8-2 (6-0 MVC)
|Streak: Won 3
Last week: No. 5
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
6-3 (5-1 MVC)
|Streak: Won 3
Last week: No. 6
|7.
|
West Delaware
8-2 (8-0 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 8
Last week: NR
|8.
|
Mount Vernon
7-3 (4-2 Wamac)
|Streak: Won 1
Last week: NR
|9.
|
Anamosa
12-0 (5-0 River Valley)
|Streak: Won 12
Last week: NR
|10.
|
Lisbon
6-2 (4-2 Tri-Rivers)
|Streak: Won 2
Last week: No. 7
Dropped out: Independence (8), Iowa City Regina (9), Marion (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-1), 2. Iowa City High (10-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2), 4. C.R. Jefferson (6-3), 5. Linn-Mar (3-3)
Class 4A — 1. West Delaware (8-2), 2. Independence (8-5), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-4), 4. Marion (7-5), 5. Western Dubuque (5-7)
Class 3A — 1. Solon (9-1), 2. Mount Vernon (7-3), 3. Anamosa (12-0), 4. West Liberty (5-1), 5. Williamsburg (7-3)
Class 2A — 1. North Linn (14-1), 2. Dyersville Beckman (6-1), 3. Iowa City Regina (4-5), 4. Jesup (6-2), 5. Highland (3-2)
Class 1A — 1. Lisbon (6-2), 2. Central City (9-4), 3. Sigourney (7-3), 4. Springville (8-4), 5. East Buchanan (7-4)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa City High 8-0 10-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 8-2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 7-4
Dubuque Senior 4-5 4-6
Cedar Falls 3-5 3-6
Western Dubuque 3-6 5-7
Cedar Rapids Washington 1-7 1-8
Waterloo East 0-8 0-10
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-0 7-1
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-1 6-3
Dubuque Hempstead 7-3 7-3
Iowa City Liberty 4-2 4-6
Linn-Mar 3-3 3-3
Dubuque Wahlert 4-4 5-5
Iowa City West 1-5 3-7
Waterloo West 0-8 0-9
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
West Delaware 8-0 8-2
Solon 9-1 9-1
DeWitt Central 4-1 6-1
Dyersville Beckman 3-1 6-1
Mount Vernon 4-2 7-3
Marion 3-3 7-5
Maquoketa 2-5 2-5
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Williamsburg 4-2 7-3
Independence 5-5 8-5
Benton Community 3-4 5-6
Clear Creek Amana 1-4 1-4
South Tama 0-6 2-9
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-6 2-9
Center Point-Urbana 0-6 0-7
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All
Camanche 7-0 13-0
Anamosa 5-0 12-0
Northeast 3-1 6-2
Monticello 2-2 2-3
North Cedar 2-5 4-6
Cascade 1-6 2-6
Bellevue 0-8 0-9
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All
Iowa City Regina 4-0 4-5
Durant 6-1 9-2
West Liberty 4-1 5-1
Wilton 3-2 5-5
Mid-Prairie 2-4 3-7
West Branch 1-3 5-6
Tipton 0-7 0-9
TRI-RIVERS Conf. All
North Linn 10-0 14-1
Springville 6-2 8-4
Lisbon 4-2 6-2
Alburnett 4-2 6-5
Central City 5-3 9-4
Bellevue Marquette 2-2 3-2
Maquoketa Valley 3-3 5-5
East Buchanan 4-4 7-4
Calamus-Wheatland 4-4 4-6
Edgewood-Colesburg 2-4 5-5
Starmont 1-3 4-6
Easton Valley 1-7 1-9
Midland 0-10 0-13
l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com