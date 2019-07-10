2019 all-conference softball teams

The River Valley Conference was the first area league to announce its all-conference softball team, Thursday. Will continue to add other conferences’ honor teams as they are released.

RIVER VALLEY

Elite Team

Pitchers — Isabelle True, sr., West Liberty; Kamryn Meyer, sr., Durant; Katie Bracken, sr., Iowa City Regina; Catchers — Austyn Crees, jr., West Liberty; Madi Parson, sr., Camanche; Infield — Haylee Lehman, jr., West Liberty; Hannah Happ, sr., Durant; Tarah Wehde, jr., Camanche; Kortney Drake, sr., Wilton; Outfield — Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty; Ruby Kappeler, sr., Durant; Neveah Hildebrandt, soph., Northeast; Nikki Henson, soph., West Branch; Utility — Jessie Frasher, sr., Anamosa; Allie Poston, jr., Durant; Abby Stock, sr., Camanche; Whitney Clemens, sr., Cascade.

North Division Team

Pitchers — Kalli Minger, jr., Anamosa; Alexis Ehlers, soph., Northeast; Emily Watters, 8th, Anamosa; Catcher — Bree Mangelsen, jr., Northeast; Infield — Ellie Tallman, jr., Anamosa; Alyssa Barnhart, sr., North Cedar; Devin Simon, 8th, Cascade; Sydney Hansen, sr., Monticello; Outfield — Hanna Nissen, sr., Camanche; Mae Felton, sr., Cascade; Grace Lubben, soph., Anamosa; Makenna McDonald, jr., Northeast; Utility — Kassidie Galloway, jr., North Cedar; Morgan Kremer, sr., Cascade; Claire Abbott, jr., Northeast; Alexa Jess, sr., Anamosa; Tori McDonald, soph., Monticello.

Coach of the year — Brad Holub, Anamosa.

South Division Team

Pitchers — Janey Gingerich, soph., West Liberty; Jenna Lawson, sr., Durant; Cassidy O’Rourke, sr., Mid-Prairie; Catchers — Emily Coss, soph., Wilton; Laken Hermiston, sr., Tipton; Infield — Finley Hall, 8th, West Liberty; Kylie Schult, fr., Durant; Annie Gahan, soph., Iowa City Regina; Georgia Nisley, jr., Mid-Prairie; Outfield — Jess Hunter, sr., Iowa City Regina; Kira Schult, jr., Durant; Payton Ganzer, fr., Wilton; Rylee Vercande, fr., Mid-Prairie; Utility — Chloe Wells, soph., Wilton; Mallory Lange, fr., Wilton; Abbi Patterson, jr., Mid-Prairie; Mackenzie Heise, jr., West Branch.

Coach of the year — Chad Libby, West Liberty.

