Prep Soccer

Talking Mount Vernon girls' soccer

Mustang Moon staffers preview tonight's regional final

Juniors Reagan Light and Nolan Brand (left) talk to members of the girls’ soccer team before the Mustangs' regional final game against Waverly-Shell Rock tonight. (JoAnn Gage)
By Mustang Moon

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls’ soccer team travels to Waverly-Shell Rock tonight to play for a berth in the state tournament,

The Class 2A regional final kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Listen as Mustang Moon staffers Regan Light and Nolan Brand interview Mustang seniors Sammy Moss, Alina Merlak and Grace Krapfl and sophomore Lauren Burkle about tonight’s showdown.

