Talking Mount Vernon girls' soccer

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls’ soccer team travels to Waverly-Shell Rock tonight to play for a berth in the state tournament,
The Class 2A regional final kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Listen as Mustang Moon staffers Regan Light and Nolan Brand interview Mustang seniors Sammy Moss, Alina Merlak and Grace Krapfl and sophomore Lauren Burkle about tonight’s showdown.
