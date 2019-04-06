Paige Roos, Mount Vernon girls' soccer turn away 1A No. 14 Dyersville Beckman

CEDAR RAPIDS — Through the first two games of the girls’ soccer season, Mount Vernon has been tough to score upon.

On Saturday, that defensive effort yielded a win over the defending Wamac East Division champions.

“I think they are feeling really good,” Mount Vernon Coach Kate Murray said after the Mustangs defeated Class 1A No. 14 Dyersville Beckman, 1-0 on penalty kicks, in a Wamac conference match at Beckman High School. “They came in here thinking it was going to be a hard game, which it was. They were ready.”

Mount Vernon (1-1) opened the season on Tuesday with a narrow 1-0 loss at 1A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana. On Saturday, the Mustangs were led by a fantastic performance from sophomore goalkeeper Paige Roos. Roos collected 13 saves, including two shots off breakaway runs by Beckman junior Ashley Engelken, the second of which occurred with 3:28 left in the second overtime.

Roos also made a diving save of a Beckman penalty kick in the 52nd minute to preserve the scoreless stalemate.

“Just look in their eyes,” Roos said. “If they look one corner, you’ve got to go with your gut and go with it.”

Once the match moved to penalty kicks, Beckman got just two of five attempts past Roos.

“You can’t break,” Roos said. “You’ve got to keep your composure and not be nervous at all. You’ve just got to go for it.”

The Mustangs converted three of their five penalty-kick opportunities. Sophomore midfielder Emma Rodman tied the penalty-kick portion at 1-1, while freshman defender Avery Plathe and sophomore defender Sydney Shultz each provided go-ahead strikes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Shultz delivered the clincher and the Mount Vernon bench emptied in celebration of its second win against Beckman in three years after dropping three in a row from 2014-16.

“Today we really were connecting in the midfield, working together, being more of a team,” said Rodman, who led Mount Vernon with 15 goals last season. “We are starting to click.”

Mount Vernon hosts Independence on Tuesday, while Beckman visits South Tama.

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com