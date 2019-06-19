Meet the 2019 Iowa high school all-state soccer teams

MARION — Incredibly intelligent. Loves the game. A student of her position. Incredible teammate.
Marion girls’ soccer coach Erik Trilk is replete with glowing phrases to describe departing goalkeeper Grace Byers.
Trilk can now add “first team all-state honoree” to the list.
“It always feels so good to have other players and coaches from outside of Marion recognize the fact of what a talented kid she is,” Trilk told The Gazette after the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association released its all-state team on Wednesday. “For her to be first team all-state is pretty incredible. … I really do believe that she is the best goalkeeper in the state in 2A. It is really neat that she has been rewarded with it.”
This past season, Byers recorded 133 saves with a .911 save percentage. She posted eight shutouts during Marion’s 11-match win streak to begin a season that ended with the Indians’ first conference title since 2002.
More than a week ago, Byers became the first player in program history to be named Wamac Conference Player of the Year. Now, she is just the fourth Marion player (Courtney Rogers, Kristin Kramer, Mia Laube) to be a first team all-state selection by either the IHSSCA or the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“I felt really good about this season,” Byers said. “It was really nice going out with our first conference championship in 17 years. It felt like a really good season to go out on just because we did so well.”
After the team started 1-2 during her freshman year, Byers was inserted into the starting lineup and helped the Indians win 44 matches over the next four years while displaying immense durability. Byers wore a face mask her entire sophomore season to protect a broken nose and was still named an honorable mention all-state goalkeeper. As a senior, a kick to her eye caused it to swell shut.
Despite the injuries, Byers never missed a minute of action from the moment she became a starter.
“I feel like I have earned it because I have worked hard,” Byers said of her inclusion on the all-state team. “I have done a lot to do well and I was just really happy about it.”
Shortly after her senior season started, Byers signed a letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Mount Mercy, where she will play for longtime Mustangs coach Raven McMurrin and study graphic design.
“One thing that Raven did emphasize is she is very excited that I am a big communicator on the field,” Byers said. “And thinks that I could bring communication from the back, from the goalkeeper position. … She thinks that I would be a good fit there.”
2019 IHSSCA All-State Teams
Boys
Class 3A First Team
Joey Keuhn, sr., Iowa City West
Alan Imamovic, sr., Urbandale
Blaze Bouzek, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Erik Catus, sr., Johnston
Adin Ward, jr., West Des Moines Valley
Justing Crawmer, sr., Waukee
Keaton Woods, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Ronald Anthony, jr., West Des Moines Valley
Alan Kim, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Wesley Sanders, sr., Waukee
Mateaus Lewis, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Payton Chapman, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Edvin Rizvic, sr., Waterloo West
Kolby Raineri, sr., Ankeny
Brody Schilling, jr., Iowa City West
Gada Ambo, sr., Iowa City West
Caleb Halleran, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Trevor Jones, sr., Waukee
Class 3A Second Team
Area only
Brooks Papendick, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Curtis Ratzer, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class 2A First Team
Nicholas Walter, sr., Oskaloosa
Spencer Dejoode, sr., Knoxville
Wyatt Dillon, sr., Grinnell
Levi Culp, sr., Harlan
Mason Lucas, jr., Norwalk
Andrija Mijatovic, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Gavin McFarland, sr., Grinnell
Luis Espino, jr., Lewis Central
Cole Jensen, sr., Lewis Central
Noah Webster, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Jacob Murphy, sr., Newton
Cristian Magana, sr., Knoxville
Paul Devine, jr., Lewis Central
Garrett Nevshemal, sr., Winterset
Class 3A Second Team
Area only
Jaffer Murphy, jr., Marion
Class 1A First Team
Seth Kiesel, jr., Avoca AHSTW
Junior Gutierrez, jr., Greene County
Brayton Tuma, sr., Avoca AHSTW
Luke Mieska, jr., Treynor
Alec Wick, so., Iowa City Regina
Adrian Herrera, sr., Avoca AHSTW
Johnathon Castrejon, sr., South Tama
Saw Win Lin, jr., Waterloo Columbus
Bennett Meier, jr., Solon
Luke Yetley, sr., Solon
Gabriel Seele, jr., West Liberty
Class 1A Second Team
Area only
Josh Dutchik, jr., Iowa City Regina
Girls
Class 3A First Team
Darby Thomas, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Ashley Harrington, jr., Ankeny
Abigail Santana, jr., Linn-Mar
Maya McDermott, sr., Johnston
Jori Neiman, sr., Waukee
CeCe Villa, so., West Des Moines Dowling
Rachel Vander Hart, sr., Urbandale
Chloee Kooker, sr., Ankeny
Allie Wyckoff, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Olivia Wee, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Izzy Dammen, sr., Waukee
Melina Hegelheimer, sr., Ames
Abbey VanWyngarden, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Allie Williams, sr., Waukee
Class 2A First Team
Avery Campbell, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Emma Angus, so., Dallas Center-Grimes
Kenzie Roling, so., Waverly-Shell Rock
Grace Held, sr., Pella
Ashlyn Watt, so., Adel ADM
Jayden Cross, jr., Lewis Central
Maia Bentley, fr., Mount Vernon
Lauren Riggle, so., Clear Creek-Amana
Natalie Martinez, sr., Perry
Mia Fank, so., Spencer
Grace Byers, sr., Marion
Caitlynn Daniels, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Delaney Barton, jr., Adel ADM
Emma De Costa, jr., Bondurant-Farrar
Ellen Austin, so., Clear Creek-Amana
Siri Ott, so., Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A Honorable Mention
Area only
Leah Van Weelden, sr., Marion
Grace Coates, so., Marion
Naomi Smith, sr., Marion
Brielle Bastian, fr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Maggie Conrad, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 1A First Team
Alexa Coller, sr., Center Point-Urbana
Gabby Corday, sr., Denver
Taylor Gienger, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Carly King, sr., Davenport Assumption
Allie Carty, sr., Union
Katie Berglund, sr., North Polk
Jori Bronner, sr., Unity Christian
Madison McMartin, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Jasmyn Bush, jr., Union
Eva Steckelberg, sr., Gilbert
Lauren Dufoe, jr., Center Point-Urbana
Teagan Blackburn, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Makenna Shepard, so., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Riley Rosauer, jr., Union
