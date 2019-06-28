Linn-Mar picks Cedar Rapids Inferno leader Kenan Malicevic to lead its boys' soccer program

MARION — Kenan Malicevic has had a lot of titles attached to his name lately.

With his first season as founder, owner, coach and player for the Cedar Rapids Inferno semipro soccer team winding down, Malicevic has his sights set on an additional challenge.

He is now the head coach of the Linn-Mar boys’ soccer team.

“Obviously the Linn-Mar program is one of the most respected programs in the area,” Malicevic told The Gazette. “I am excited to see the mixture, to meet the mixture, to meet the group of players and see how we can put that together.”

The hire of Malicevic was announced by the school on Friday and is pending board approval. Malicevic succeeds Corey Brinkmeyer, who retired after nearly 20 years at the helm, which included a state championship in 2015.

“I am excited to be the guy to spread the love for the game,” Malicevic said. “I am excited to coach and be part of the team. This is just another great opportunity for me to grow as a coach and hopefully to help some young stars with their future and high school and college careers.”

Malicevic, 31, is a native of Bosnia who moved to the United States after his freshman year of high school. He originally played high school soccer at Cedar Rapids Washington before transferring to Cedar Valley Christian. He continued playing in college while at Drake and was even a member of the Cedar Rapids Rampage outdoor team from 2016-17.

For the past few seasons, Malicevic has been a volunteer assistant coach for Ron and Bambi Slagle with the Cedar Valley Christian/Alburnett girls’ soccer team.

Despite some overlap between the high school season and the Inferno slate, Malicevic remains committed to fielding an Inferno team in 2020.

“The Inferno season is also petty flexible,” Malicevic said. “We kind of arrange our own dates and games, so I can look to not have that overlap happen as much. I can push some of the games and practices later on to make sure I am available for everyone at all times.”

