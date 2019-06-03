Prep Soccer

Linn-Mar blanks Muscatine, returns to girls' state soccer tournament

Piper Carey notches 2 goals and an assist for No. 3 Lions in 5-0 win

Linn-Mar advanced to the girls’ state soccer tournament with a 5-0 win over Muscatine on Monday. (Jeff Linder/Gazette photo)
Linn-Mar advanced to the girls’ state soccer tournament with a 5-0 win over Muscatine on Monday. (Jeff Linder/Gazette photo)

MARION — For the most part, the rain stayed away from Linn-Mar Stadium on Monday.

Literally, that is. Figuratively, the second half was a deluge.

Third-ranked Linn-Mar scored four times in a 21-minute stretch and dominated No. 14 Muscatine, 5-0, in a Class 3A girls’ soccer regional final.

“We’ve been kind of slow starters this season,” said Piper Carey, who assisted on Linn-Mar’s first goal, then scored the next two. “This game pushed us not to do that.

“Hopefully we have three games left, and they’re going to be against better teams.”

Linn-Mar (18-1) advances to the state tournament for the second consecutive year; the Lions will face No. 6 Ankeny (16-3) in a quarterfinal Thursday afternoon at James Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines.

Ankeny blanked Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4-0, Monday. The Hawks eliminated Linn-Mar in the state quarterfinals last year, 5-1.

“We haven’t gotten past the first round in school history,” starting goalkeeper Anna Kimball said. “That’s the first goal. Of course the ultimate goal is a state championship.”

Kimball and Waverly Patterson combined to give the Lions their 13th shutout of the season. Linn-Mar has outscored its opponents by a 62-8 count.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Our defensive line is so strong,” Kimball said. “They communicate well and stop almost everything. They keep a lot of the work out of my hands.”

There weren’t many shots that got to Kimball. The Lions controlled play and led an unofficial shots-on-goal count by 18-4, including 13-2 after intermission.

The Muskies (8-5) kept it at a scoreless slatemate for nearly 28 minutes, before Carey located Hallie Peak, and Peak finished from about 15 yards out.

“Piper did a good job beating two of their defenders,” Peak said. “I found a small opening, and she found me. It was easy from there.”

It remained 1-0 at halftime, then Carey scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half to put it away.

First, she ended a run to the net by firing the ball past the keeper in the lower left corner of the net. Then she added a penalty kick to make it 3-0.

“We had a lot more confidence after that first goal,” Carey said.

Allison Post scored off a rebound with 17:25 left in the match, then Emma Casebolt did likewise to conclude the scoring with 15:42 to go.

LINN-MAR 5, MUSCATINE 0

3A Regional Final, at Linn-Mar

Goals — Linn-Mar: Hallie Peak (13), 27:47; Piper Carey 2 (13), 43:39, 47:26 (PK), Allison Post (2), 62:35; Emma Casebolt (2), 64:18.

Assists — Linn-Mar: Carey (6).

Halftime — Linn-Mar 1, Muscatine 0.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Soccer ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Sweet 16! Cedar Rapids Xavier girls' soccer earns 16th state berth in last 17 years

Talking Mount Vernon girls' soccer

Iowa City West boys' soccer surges into 3A state final with win over Cedar Rapids Washington

Boys 3A soccer semifinals - CR Washington vs IC West

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Her alcohol addiction weighed on Gov. Kim Reynolds' veto of medical cannabis expansion

Theresa Greenfield joins Iowa's U.S. Senate race

James Holzhauer's record-setting 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end

Grassley warns 'foreign thieves' targeting University of Iowa

Iowa City Council to discuss hate crime ordinance

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.